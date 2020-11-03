Morgan Stanley [MS] Revenue clocked in at $51.41 billion, down -3.40% YTD: What’s Next?

Morgan Stanley [NYSE: MS] surged by $1.23 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $49.84 during the day while it closed the day at $49.38. The company report on October 29, 2020 that Morgan Stanley Honored with Three 2020 Money Management Institute/Barron’s Industry Awards for Commitment to Social Justice, Digital Innovation, and Wealth Manager Platform of the Year.

Morgan Stanley today announced that the Firm has been honored by the 2020 Money Management Institute (MMI)/Barron’s Industry Awards, receiving honors for innovation and stellar service in three categories, including Social Justice, Digital Innovation and Wealth Manager Platform of the Year.

Since its inception, the annual MMI/Barron’s Industry Awards recognizes innovation and leadership in the investment advisory solutions industry and celebrates outstanding achievement by honoring firms that have raised the bar by delivering superior solutions for financial advisors and investors. Founded in 1997, the Money Management Institute is an industry association representing financial services firms that provide financial advice and professionally-managed investment advisory solutions to investors.

Morgan Stanley stock has also loss -1.87% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MS stock has inclined by 0.24% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 30.02% and lost -3.40% year-on date.

The market cap for MS stock reached $89.31 billion, with 1.54 billion shares outstanding and 1.43 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.06M shares, MS reached a trading volume of 16311546 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Morgan Stanley [MS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MS shares is $61.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Morgan Stanley shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Seaport Global Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Morgan Stanley stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $58, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Buy rating on MS stock. On June 23, 2020, analysts increased their price target for MS shares from 45 to 52.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Morgan Stanley is set at 1.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for MS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 58.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for MS in the course of the last twelve months was 2.04.

MS stock trade performance evaluation

Morgan Stanley [MS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.87. With this latest performance, MS shares gained by 2.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.01 for Morgan Stanley [MS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.04, while it was recorded at 48.36 for the last single week of trading, and 46.49 for the last 200 days.

Morgan Stanley [MS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Morgan Stanley [MS] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.28. Morgan Stanley’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.28.

Return on Total Capital for MS is now 6.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Morgan Stanley [MS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 336.99. Additionally, MS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 248.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Morgan Stanley [MS] managed to generate an average of $149,625 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Morgan Stanley [MS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Morgan Stanley posted 1.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 30.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Morgan Stanley go to 3.71%.

Morgan Stanley [MS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $77,922 million, or 58.70% of MS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MS stocks are: MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC with ownership of 377,085,167, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 124,472,362 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.99 billion in MS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.87 billion in MS stock with ownership of nearly -1.101% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Morgan Stanley stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 560 institutional holders increased their position in Morgan Stanley [NYSE:MS] by around 108,181,233 shares. Additionally, 562 investors decreased positions by around 90,388,088 shares, while 175 investors held positions by with 1,419,741,477 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,618,310,798 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MS stock had 146 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,009,186 shares, while 119 institutional investors sold positions of 9,824,111 shares during the same period.