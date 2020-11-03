Market cap of Commercial Metals Company [CMC] reaches 2.44B – now what?

Commercial Metals Company [NYSE: CMC] jumped around 0.24 points on Friday, while shares priced at $20.65 at the close of the session, up 1.18%. The company report on October 15, 2020 that Commercial Metals Company Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results.

– Fourth quarter GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations increased 5.6% sequentially, Adjusted Earnings from Continuing Operations increased 35%.

– Fourth quarter Core EBITDA rose 14% sequentially. Fiscal year 2020 Core EBITDA increased 30% year-over-year.

Commercial Metals Company stock is now -7.27% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CMC Stock saw the intraday high of $20.68 and lowest of $20.06 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 24.04, which means current price is +91.91% above from all time high which was touched on 01/06/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.05M shares, CMC reached a trading volume of 1098200 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Commercial Metals Company [CMC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMC shares is $23.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Commercial Metals Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $20 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Commercial Metals Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $17 to $20, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on CMC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Commercial Metals Company is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMC in the course of the last twelve months was 4.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

How has CMC stock performed recently?

Commercial Metals Company [CMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.19. With this latest performance, CMC shares gained by 2.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.43 for Commercial Metals Company [CMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.99, while it was recorded at 20.44 for the last single week of trading, and 19.08 for the last 200 days.

Commercial Metals Company [CMC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Commercial Metals Company [CMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.75 and a Gross Margin at +17.14. Commercial Metals Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.08.

Return on Total Capital for CMC is now 16.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Commercial Metals Company [CMC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.89. Additionally, CMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 61.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Commercial Metals Company [CMC] managed to generate an average of $24,635 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.40.Commercial Metals Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings analysis for Commercial Metals Company [CMC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Commercial Metals Company posted 0.73/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.54/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 35.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Commercial Metals Company go to -7.01%.

Insider trade positions for Commercial Metals Company [CMC]

There are presently around $2,194 million, or 90.50% of CMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,660,408, which is approximately -0.792% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,336,688 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $254.75 million in CMC stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $203.59 million in CMC stock with ownership of nearly -0.052% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Commercial Metals Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 127 institutional holders increased their position in Commercial Metals Company [NYSE:CMC] by around 10,579,798 shares. Additionally, 131 investors decreased positions by around 10,477,996 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 85,186,146 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 106,243,940 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMC stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,404,084 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 2,433,082 shares during the same period.