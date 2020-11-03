Market Analysts see American Express Company [AXP] gaining to $118. Time to buy?

American Express Company [NYSE: AXP] traded at a high on 11/02/20, posting a 2.37 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $93.40. The company report on October 29, 2020 that American Express CFO to Participate in Bank of America Securities Future of Financials Virtual Conference.

American Express (NYSE: AXP) Chief Financial Officer Jeffrey C. Campbell will participate in the Bank of America Securities Future of Financials Conference on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 1:40 p.m. (ET). Mr. Campbell will participate in a virtual question-and-answer session relating to the company’s business strategy and financial performance.

A live audio webcast will be accessible to the general public through the American Express Investor Relations website at http://ir.americanexpress.com. An audio replay of the presentation will be available after the event at the same website address.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3569746 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of American Express Company stands at 2.52% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.35%.

The market cap for AXP stock reached $75.07 billion, with 804.00 million shares outstanding and 651.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.03M shares, AXP reached a trading volume of 3569746 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about American Express Company [AXP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXP shares is $107.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for American Express Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 09, 2020, representing the official price target for American Express Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Express Company is set at 2.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 40.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for AXP in the course of the last twelve months was 31.11.

How has AXP stock performed recently?

American Express Company [AXP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.59. With this latest performance, AXP shares dropped by -8.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.06 for American Express Company [AXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 101.28, while it was recorded at 92.45 for the last single week of trading, and 100.52 for the last 200 days.

American Express Company [AXP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Express Company [AXP] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.14 and a Gross Margin at +67.23. American Express Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.27.

Return on Total Capital for AXP is now 9.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Express Company [AXP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 278.61. Additionally, AXP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 183.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Express Company [AXP] managed to generate an average of $104,062 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.

Earnings analysis for American Express Company [AXP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Express Company posted 2.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Express Company go to 9.10%.

Insider trade positions for American Express Company [AXP]

There are presently around $62,593 million, or 86.50% of AXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXP stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 151,610,700, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 48,650,864 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.44 billion in AXP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.15 billion in AXP stock with ownership of nearly 6.168% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Express Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 665 institutional holders increased their position in American Express Company [NYSE:AXP] by around 54,268,832 shares. Additionally, 754 investors decreased positions by around 55,011,869 shares, while 276 investors held positions by with 576,743,470 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 686,024,171 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXP stock had 141 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,556,841 shares, while 128 institutional investors sold positions of 6,617,783 shares during the same period.