Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] is -69.44% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Marathon Oil Corporation [NYSE: MRO] price surged by 4.80 percent to reach at $0.19. The company report on October 2, 2020 that Marathon Oil Reinstates Base Dividend and Reduces Debt.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) today reported an update highlighting the reinstatement of a base dividend, recent debt reduction initiatives, and a transparent framework for future capital allocation and uses of free cash flow intended to maximize long-term shareholder value.

Highlights.

A sum of 28848151 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 25.84M shares. Marathon Oil Corporation shares reached a high of $4.22 and dropped to a low of $3.86 until finishing in the latest session at $4.15.

The one-year MRO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.25. The average equity rating for MRO stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRO shares is $6.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRO stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Marathon Oil Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2020, representing the official price target for Marathon Oil Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Oil Corporation is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRO in the course of the last twelve months was 1.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

MRO Stock Performance Analysis:

Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.48. With this latest performance, MRO shares gained by 0.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.98 for Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.46, while it was recorded at 4.02 for the last single week of trading, and 5.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Marathon Oil Corporation Fundamentals:

Marathon Oil Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

MRO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Marathon Oil Corporation posted 0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 133.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Oil Corporation go to -4.04%.

Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,247 million, or 73.70% of MRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 88,120,268, which is approximately -6.641% of the company’s market cap and around 0.33% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 58,788,031 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $232.8 million in MRO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $230.97 million in MRO stock with ownership of nearly -37.337% of the company’s market capitalization.

217 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Oil Corporation [NYSE:MRO] by around 63,973,752 shares. Additionally, 321 investors decreased positions by around 140,272,403 shares, while 110 investors held positions by with 363,208,115 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 567,454,270 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRO stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,638,712 shares, while 113 institutional investors sold positions of 11,083,742 shares during the same period.