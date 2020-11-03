Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] Stock trading around $13.48 per share: What’s Next?

Invesco Ltd. [NYSE: IVZ] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.82% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.25%. The company report on October 30, 2020 that Invesco Fixed Income Strategies Added to UBS Global Wealth Management SMA Pricing Platform.

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ), a leading global asset manager, announced today the launch of a suite of seven fixed income separately managed account (SMA) strategies at UBS Wealth Management USA (WM). All strategies are participating in the new all-inclusive pricing model that UBS launched in January, offering the SMAs with no additional investment manager fee*. The strategies are available to clients via WM USA’s ACCESS, Strategic Wealth Portfolio (SWP) and the recently launched Advisor Allocation (AAP) platforms.

The seven Invesco fixed income SMA strategies available on the platform provide access to a wide range of customized, tax efficient and ESG investment offerings include:.

Over the last 12 months, IVZ stock dropped by -21.67%. The one-year Invesco Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.39. The average equity rating for IVZ stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.33 billion, with 461.10 million shares outstanding and 375.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.60M shares, IVZ stock reached a trading volume of 4872587 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Invesco Ltd. [IVZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IVZ shares is $14.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IVZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Invesco Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Invesco Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $8 to $11, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on IVZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Invesco Ltd. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for IVZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for IVZ in the course of the last twelve months was 11.42.

IVZ Stock Performance Analysis:

Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.25. With this latest performance, IVZ shares gained by 13.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 71.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IVZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.70 for Invesco Ltd. [IVZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.93, while it was recorded at 13.46 for the last single week of trading, and 11.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Invesco Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.61 and a Gross Margin at +66.34. Invesco Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.19.

Return on Total Capital for IVZ is now 5.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.56. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 62.61. Additionally, IVZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 87.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] managed to generate an average of $78,030 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.

IVZ Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Invesco Ltd. posted 0.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.7/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -8.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IVZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Invesco Ltd. go to -6.15%.

Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,144 million, or 88.70% of IVZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IVZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,389,114, which is approximately 12.861% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 36,456,828 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $477.95 million in IVZ stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $352.66 million in IVZ stock with ownership of nearly -8.597% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Invesco Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 212 institutional holders increased their position in Invesco Ltd. [NYSE:IVZ] by around 52,779,268 shares. Additionally, 277 investors decreased positions by around 39,503,892 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 223,843,635 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 316,126,795 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IVZ stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,878,573 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 11,607,814 shares during the same period.