Intel Corporation [INTC] Revenue clocked in at $78.10 billion, down -25.71% YTD: What’s Next?

Intel Corporation [NASDAQ: INTC] gained 0.41% or 0.18 points to close at $44.46 with a heavy trading volume of 33804201 shares. The company report on November 2, 2020 that DISH Selects Intel as Technology Partner for its Groundbreaking 5G Buildout.

Intel technology delivers foundation for DISH’s 5G virtualized, O-RAN compliant network, driving increased flexibility and agility.

Today, DISH and Intel announced a partnership to integrate Intel 5G infrastructure technology into DISH’s buildout of the nation’s first virtualized, open Radio Access Network (O-RAN) 5G network deployment. DISH has selected the Intel Xeon Scalable Processor, the Intel Ethernet 800 Series network adapter, the Intel vRAN Dedicated Accelerator ACC100 and Intel’s FlexRAN software reference architecture for its deployments.

It opened the trading session at $44.96, the shares rose to $45.055 and dropped to $44.24, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for INTC points out that the company has recorded -24.32% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -1.95% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 32.81M shares, INTC reached to a volume of 33804201 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Intel Corporation [INTC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INTC shares is $53.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INTC stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Intel Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $45 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Intel Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $55 to $50, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on INTC stock. On October 23, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for INTC shares from 60 to 45.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intel Corporation is set at 1.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for INTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for INTC in the course of the last twelve months was 12.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for INTC stock

Intel Corporation [INTC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.84. With this latest performance, INTC shares dropped by -12.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.55 for Intel Corporation [INTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.37, while it was recorded at 44.55 for the last single week of trading, and 56.08 for the last 200 days.

Intel Corporation [INTC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Intel Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Intel Corporation [INTC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Intel Corporation posted 1.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INTC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intel Corporation go to 7.94%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Intel Corporation [INTC]

There are presently around $123,905 million, or 70.10% of INTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INTC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 356,139,529, which is approximately -3.701% of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 312,226,978 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.83 billion in INTC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.39 billion in INTC stock with ownership of nearly -1.624% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,167 institutional holders increased their position in Intel Corporation [NASDAQ:INTC] by around 149,740,826 shares. Additionally, 1,299 investors decreased positions by around 156,519,268 shares, while 202 investors held positions by with 2,491,946,403 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,798,206,497 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INTC stock had 143 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,285,561 shares, while 113 institutional investors sold positions of 9,594,157 shares during the same period.