Honeywell International Inc. [HON] Stock trading around $173.61 per share: What’s Next?

Honeywell International Inc. [NYSE: HON] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.25% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.02%. The company report on October 30, 2020 that Honeywell Reports Third-Quarter EPS Of $1.07, Adjusted EPS Of $1.56; Generates Sequential Sales And Segment Profit Growth In All Segments.

– Reported Double-Digit Growth in Defense and Space, Warehouse Automation, Personal Protective Equipment, and Recurring Software Sales.

– Generated 320 Basis Points of Sequential Operating Margin Improvement.

Over the last 12 months, HON stock dropped by -1.43%. The one-year Honeywell International Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.94. The average equity rating for HON stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $121.58 billion, with 702.30 million shares outstanding and 700.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.00M shares, HON stock reached a trading volume of 4195023 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Honeywell International Inc. [HON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HON shares is $175.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HON stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Honeywell International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Honeywell International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $165 to $149, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on HON stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Honeywell International Inc. is set at 4.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for HON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for HON in the course of the last twelve months was 35.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

HON Stock Performance Analysis:

Honeywell International Inc. [HON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.02. With this latest performance, HON shares gained by 4.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.65 for Honeywell International Inc. [HON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 167.80, while it was recorded at 166.21 for the last single week of trading, and 154.32 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Honeywell International Inc. Fundamentals:

Honeywell International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

HON Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Honeywell International Inc. posted 2.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Honeywell International Inc. go to 1.84%.

Honeywell International Inc. [HON] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $86,956 million, or 78.40% of HON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HON stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 53,005,250, which is approximately -3.576% of the company’s market cap and around 0.16% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 42,255,518 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.97 billion in HON stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.87 billion in HON stock with ownership of nearly 0.104% of the company’s market capitalization.

892 institutional holders increased their position in Honeywell International Inc. [NYSE:HON] by around 25,874,098 shares. Additionally, 866 investors decreased positions by around 36,571,053 shares, while 270 investors held positions by with 464,717,893 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 527,163,044 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HON stock had 135 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,762,882 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 1,013,400 shares during the same period.