FLIR Systems Inc. [FLIR] Stock trading around $34.69 per share: What’s Next?

FLIR Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: FLIR] traded at a high on 10/30/20, posting a 0.90 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $34.69. The company report on October 30, 2020 that FLIR Systems Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

– Third Quarter Revenue of $466.4 Million.

– Total Backlog of $898.7 Million.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2115139 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of FLIR Systems Inc. stands at 3.37% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.87%.

The market cap for FLIR stock reached $4.51 billion, with 130.83 million shares outstanding and 129.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.37M shares, FLIR reached a trading volume of 2115139 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about FLIR Systems Inc. [FLIR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLIR shares is $45.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLIR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for FLIR Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $50 to $48. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2020, representing the official price target for FLIR Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $44 to $31, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on FLIR stock. On March 03, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for FLIR shares from 57 to 45.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FLIR Systems Inc. is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLIR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLIR in the course of the last twelve months was 19.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has FLIR stock performed recently?

FLIR Systems Inc. [FLIR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.07. With this latest performance, FLIR shares dropped by -2.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLIR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.24 for FLIR Systems Inc. [FLIR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.82, while it was recorded at 34.65 for the last single week of trading, and 40.88 for the last 200 days.

FLIR Systems Inc. [FLIR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FLIR Systems Inc. [FLIR] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.92 and a Gross Margin at +49.26. FLIR Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.09.

Return on Total Capital for FLIR is now 12.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FLIR Systems Inc. [FLIR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.27. Additionally, FLIR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FLIR Systems Inc. [FLIR] managed to generate an average of $40,234 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.FLIR Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for FLIR Systems Inc. [FLIR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, FLIR Systems Inc. posted 0.59/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.58/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLIR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLIR Systems Inc. go to 6.00%.

Insider trade positions for FLIR Systems Inc. [FLIR]

There are presently around $4,091 million, or 91.80% of FLIR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLIR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,653,359, which is approximately -4.921% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,334,533 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $358.5 million in FLIR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $195.27 million in FLIR stock with ownership of nearly -2.535% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FLIR Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 263 institutional holders increased their position in FLIR Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:FLIR] by around 16,524,487 shares. Additionally, 229 investors decreased positions by around 20,368,280 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 81,041,146 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 117,933,913 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLIR stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,794,148 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 7,707,367 shares during the same period.