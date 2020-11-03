Evercore ISI slashes price target on Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] – find out why.

Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE: KIM] gained 1.85% on the last trading session, reaching $10.45 price per share at the time. The company report on October 29, 2020 that Kimco Realty Declares Dividends on Class L and Class M Preferred Stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE: KIM), one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use assets, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend with respect to shares of the company’s 5.125% Class L and 5.25% Class M cumulative redeemable preferred stock. All dividends on the shares of preferred stock will be paid on January 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on January 4, 2021.

About Kimco.

Kimco Realty Corporation represents 429.97 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.59 billion with the latest information. KIM stock price has been found in the range of $10.22 to $10.4978.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.67M shares, KIM reached a trading volume of 5693906 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KIM shares is $13.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KIM stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Kimco Realty Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Kimco Realty Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $13 to $15, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on KIM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kimco Realty Corporation is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for KIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for KIM in the course of the last twelve months was 64.92.

Trading performance analysis for KIM stock

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.94. With this latest performance, KIM shares dropped by -12.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.97 for Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.60, while it was recorded at 10.39 for the last single week of trading, and 12.70 for the last 200 days.

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.68 and a Gross Margin at +47.77. Kimco Realty Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.83.

Return on Total Capital for KIM is now 2.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 111.17. Additionally, KIM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 111.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] managed to generate an average of $812,761 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kimco Realty Corporation posted 0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -17.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KIM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kimco Realty Corporation go to 4.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]

There are presently around $3,941 million, or 91.60% of KIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KIM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 69,109,039, which is approximately -2.242% of the company’s market cap and around 2.75% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 36,725,514 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $376.8 million in KIM stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $306.47 million in KIM stock with ownership of nearly 44.481% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kimco Realty Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 186 institutional holders increased their position in Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE:KIM] by around 51,325,874 shares. Additionally, 227 investors decreased positions by around 51,162,205 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 281,596,141 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 384,084,220 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KIM stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,661,460 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 2,635,241 shares during the same period.