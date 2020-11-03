Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] Stock trading around $16.40 per share: What’s Next?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [NYSE: EPD] plunged by -$0.17 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $16.82 during the day while it closed the day at $16.40. The company report on October 28, 2020 that Enterprise Reports Results for Third Quarter 2020.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (“Enterprise”) (NYSE: EPD) today announced its financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 Highlights.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stock has also loss -5.26% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EPD stock has declined by -7.76% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -4.37% and lost -41.76% year-on date.

The market cap for EPD stock reached $36.41 billion, with 2.19 billion shares outstanding and 1.47 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.77M shares, EPD reached a trading volume of 7909096 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EPD shares is $24.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EPD stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stock. On March 09, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for EPD shares from 32 to 24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for EPD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

EPD stock trade performance evaluation

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.26. With this latest performance, EPD shares gained by 2.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EPD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.15 for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.88, while it was recorded at 16.80 for the last single week of trading, and 18.66 for the last 200 days.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.61 and a Gross Margin at +16.95. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.03.

Return on Total Capital for EPD is now 10.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 112.41. Additionally, EPD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 104.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] managed to generate an average of $625,151 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. posted 0.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.54/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. go to -3.75%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12,742 million, or 34.80% of EPD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EPD stocks are: BLACKSTONE GROUP INC with ownership of 76,906,182, which is approximately 237.952% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; HARVEST FUND ADVISORS LLC, holding 56,197,039 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $931.18 million in EPD stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $731.63 million in EPD stock with ownership of nearly -9.781% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 396 institutional holders increased their position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [NYSE:EPD] by around 92,757,835 shares. Additionally, 453 investors decreased positions by around 83,978,463 shares, while 209 investors held positions by with 592,215,058 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 768,951,356 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EPD stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,475,020 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 20,195,059 shares during the same period.