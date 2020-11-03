Element Solutions Inc [ESI] Stock trading around $11.72 per share: What’s Next?

Element Solutions Inc [NYSE: ESI] gained 1.12% or 0.13 points to close at $11.72 with a heavy trading volume of 1365057 shares. The company report on October 28, 2020 that Element Solutions, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2020/ Element Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: ESI) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on October 28, 2020 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/69499.

It opened the trading session at $11.53, the shares rose to $11.76 and dropped to $11.48, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ESI points out that the company has recorded 18.86% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -119.07% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.68M shares, ESI reached to a volume of 1365057 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Element Solutions Inc [ESI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ESI shares is $14.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ESI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Element Solutions Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Element Solutions Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Element Solutions Inc is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for ESI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for ESI in the course of the last twelve months was 16.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

Trading performance analysis for ESI stock

Element Solutions Inc [ESI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.46. With this latest performance, ESI shares gained by 10.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ESI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.90 for Element Solutions Inc [ESI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.40, while it was recorded at 11.76 for the last single week of trading, and 10.63 for the last 200 days.

Element Solutions Inc [ESI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Element Solutions Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Element Solutions Inc [ESI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Element Solutions Inc posted 0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ESI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Element Solutions Inc go to 7.25%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Element Solutions Inc [ESI]

There are presently around $2,657 million, or 92.90% of ESI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ESI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,786,564, which is approximately -1.048% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 18,111,644 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $212.27 million in ESI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $188.84 million in ESI stock with ownership of nearly -5.52% of the company’s market capitalization.

105 institutional holders increased their position in Element Solutions Inc [NYSE:ESI] by around 31,625,298 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 31,622,616 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 163,422,427 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 226,670,341 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ESI stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,371,021 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 8,396,282 shares during the same period.