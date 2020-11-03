Dow Inc. [DOW] moved up 5.12: Why It’s Important

Dow Inc. [NYSE: DOW] closed the trading session at $47.82 on 11/02/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $45.88, while the highest price level was $48.06. The company report on October 28, 2020 that Amorepacific introduces fully recyclable packaging with Dow’s INNATE(TM) TF resins for the first time in three leading brands.

The partnership with Dow enables Amorepacific to advance eco-friendly packaging with high-performance materials that are fully recyclable in existing recycle streams.

Dow (NYSE: DOW) announced today that INNATE™ TF Polyethylene Resins for Tenter Frame Biaxial Orientation has been chosen by Amorepacific, a global beauty company from South Korea, in its new recyclable packaging. The commercialization of tenter frame biaxially oriented polyethylene (TF-BOPE) films is a breakthrough moment in the future of sustainable packaging, providing high performance, excellent shelf appeal, reduced plastic weight and recyclability, enabling leading brand owners like Amorepacific to adopt fully recyclable packaging. This is in line with Dow’s new sustainability target of having all of its products sold into packaging applications to be reusable or recyclable by 2035.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -12.63 percent and weekly performance of 1.42 percent. The stock has been moved at 43.30 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.08 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 15.73 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.31M shares, DOW reached to a volume of 3668487 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dow Inc. [DOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOW shares is $50.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Dow Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Dow Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Hold rating on DOW stock. On May 06, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for DOW shares from 37 to 32.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dow Inc. is set at 1.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOW in the course of the last twelve months was 5.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

DOW stock trade performance evaluation

Dow Inc. [DOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.42. With this latest performance, DOW shares gained by 1.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.25 for Dow Inc. [DOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.92, while it was recorded at 46.26 for the last single week of trading, and 41.45 for the last 200 days.

Dow Inc. [DOW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Dow Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dow Inc. [DOW] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dow Inc. posted 0.78/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.74/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dow Inc. go to -7.60%.

Dow Inc. [DOW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $22,513 million, or 68.90% of DOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 61,273,462, which is approximately -1.24% of the company’s market cap and around 0.08% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,862,741 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.04 billion in DOW stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.91 billion in DOW stock with ownership of nearly 43.697% of the company’s market capitalization.

437 institutional holders increased their position in Dow Inc. [NYSE:DOW] by around 39,367,987 shares. Additionally, 613 investors decreased positions by around 34,935,611 shares, while 171 investors held positions by with 420,592,691 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 494,896,289 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOW stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,943,354 shares, while 110 institutional investors sold positions of 5,678,945 shares during the same period.