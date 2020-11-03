CSX Corporation [CSX] moved up 1.35: Why It’s Important

CSX Corporation [NASDAQ: CSX] closed the trading session at $78.94 on 10/30/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $77.50, while the highest price level was $79.01. The company report on October 22, 2020 that CSX Corp. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Authorizes Additional $5 Billion Share Buyback.

CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) today announced third quarter 2020 net earnings of $736 million, or $0.96 per share, versus $856 million, or $1.08 per share in the same period last year. Despite lower economic activity resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, CSX’s operating ratio of 56.9 percent remained in line with the prior year’s record results.

“I am incredibly proud of how CSX’s exceptional team of railroaders continues to deliver against the challenges this year has presented,” said James M. Foote, president and chief executive officer. “Their hard work allowed CSX to efficiently absorb the record rebound in volume while maintaining high levels of customer service.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 9.09 percent and weekly performance of -2.89 percent. The stock has been moved at 23.85 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.71 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 12.21 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.80M shares, CSX reached to a volume of 5841685 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CSX Corporation [CSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSX shares is $88.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for CSX Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $80 to $84. The new note on the price target was released on October 22, 2020, representing the official price target for CSX Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $94, while Bernstein analysts kept a Outperform rating on CSX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CSX Corporation is set at 2.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSX in the course of the last twelve months was 33.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

CSX stock trade performance evaluation

CSX Corporation [CSX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.89. With this latest performance, CSX shares gained by 2.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.05 for CSX Corporation [CSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.91, while it was recorded at 77.94 for the last single week of trading, and 70.91 for the last 200 days.

CSX Corporation [CSX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CSX Corporation [CSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.75 and a Gross Margin at +40.65. CSX Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.90.

Return on Total Capital for CSX is now 16.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CSX Corporation [CSX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 141.69. Additionally, CSX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 139.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CSX Corporation [CSX] managed to generate an average of $158,619 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.CSX Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CSX Corporation [CSX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CSX Corporation posted 0.99/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.96/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX Corporation go to 4.82%.

CSX Corporation [CSX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $44,959 million, or 78.00% of CSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSX stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 65,486,314, which is approximately 7.917% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 63,753,478 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.03 billion in CSX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.0 billion in CSX stock with ownership of nearly 7.664% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CSX Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 486 institutional holders increased their position in CSX Corporation [NASDAQ:CSX] by around 44,879,103 shares. Additionally, 502 investors decreased positions by around 44,884,632 shares, while 247 investors held positions by with 479,767,867 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 569,531,602 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSX stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,287,937 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 5,252,906 shares during the same period.