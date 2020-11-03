Cowen slashes price target on ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP] – find out why.

ProPetro Holding Corp. [NYSE: PUMP] gained 1.28% on the last trading session, reaching $3.95 price per share at the time. The company report on October 27, 2020 that ProPetro Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (“ProPetro”) (NYSE: PUMP) today announced that it will issue its third quarter 2020 earnings release on Monday, November 2, 2020 after the close of trading. ProPetro will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 8:00 AM Central Time to discuss its third quarter results.

To access the conference call, U.S. callers may dial toll free 1-844-340-9046 and international callers may dial 1-412-858-5205. Please call ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time to ensure a proper connection. The call will also be webcast on ProPetro’s web site, www.propetroservices.com.

ProPetro Holding Corp. represents 100.82 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $393.50 million with the latest information. PUMP stock price has been found in the range of $3.83 to $3.995.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.30M shares, PUMP reached a trading volume of 1002476 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP]:

Cowen have made an estimate for ProPetro Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2020, representing the official price target for ProPetro Holding Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ProPetro Holding Corp. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for PUMP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for PUMP in the course of the last twelve months was 2.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Trading performance analysis for PUMP stock

ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.23. With this latest performance, PUMP shares dropped by -6.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PUMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.01 for ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.81, while it was recorded at 4.05 for the last single week of trading, and 5.53 for the last 200 days.

ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.16 and a Gross Margin at +21.28. ProPetro Holding Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.94.

Return on Total Capital for PUMP is now 33.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.82. Additionally, PUMP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP] managed to generate an average of $74,095 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.51.ProPetro Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ProPetro Holding Corp. posted 0.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.51/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -35.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PUMP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ProPetro Holding Corp. go to -10.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP]

There are presently around $305 million, or 81.20% of PUMP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PUMP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,763,656, which is approximately -1.302% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,803,558 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34.77 million in PUMP stocks shares; and CITIGROUP INC, currently with $20.67 million in PUMP stock with ownership of nearly 15771.719% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ProPetro Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in ProPetro Holding Corp. [NYSE:PUMP] by around 18,039,644 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 17,695,486 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 41,378,925 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,114,055 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PUMP stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,396,853 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 8,361,370 shares during the same period.