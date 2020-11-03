CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] Stock trading around $9.73 per share: What’s Next?

CNX Resources Corporation [NYSE: CNX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.31% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.38%. The company report on October 29, 2020 that CNX Resources Corp. to Host Earnings Call.

CNX Resources Corp. (NYSE:CNX) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on October 29, 2020 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

Over the last 12 months, CNX stock rose by 11.97%. The one-year CNX Resources Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.0. The average equity rating for CNX stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.21 billion, with 198.73 million shares outstanding and 185.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.61M shares, CNX stock reached a trading volume of 4480509 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CNX Resources Corporation [CNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNX shares is $13.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for CNX Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 09, 2020, representing the official price target for CNX Resources Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while CapitalOne analysts kept a Overweight rating on CNX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CNX Resources Corporation is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNX in the course of the last twelve months was 17.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

CNX Stock Performance Analysis:

CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.38. With this latest performance, CNX shares gained by 4.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.67 for CNX Resources Corporation [CNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.50, while it was recorded at 9.86 for the last single week of trading, and 9.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CNX Resources Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.67 and a Gross Margin at +31.01. CNX Resources Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.22.

Return on Total Capital for CNX is now 3.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.70. Additionally, CNX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 69.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] managed to generate an average of -$172,869 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.CNX Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

CNX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CNX Resources Corporation posted 0.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1,366.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNX Resources Corporation go to 35.70%.

CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,983 million, or 82.00% of CNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNX stocks are: SOUTHEASTERN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/TN/ with ownership of 36,987,101, which is approximately -23.433% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,891,939 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $212.35 million in CNX stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $152.5 million in CNX stock with ownership of nearly 1.541% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CNX Resources Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 168 institutional holders increased their position in CNX Resources Corporation [NYSE:CNX] by around 38,420,911 shares. Additionally, 129 investors decreased positions by around 33,071,818 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 132,983,618 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 204,476,347 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNX stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,850,554 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 7,851,226 shares during the same period.