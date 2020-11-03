Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] gain 0.06% so far this year. What now?

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [NYSE: COG] traded at a low on 11/02/20, posting a -2.08 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $17.42. The company report on October 30, 2020 that Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG) (” Cabot ” or the “Company”) today reported financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2020.

“2020 has proven to be the most challenging year for natural gas prices in the last 25 years, resulting from a multi-year trend of overcapitalization of both oil and natural gas assets across our industry,” stated Dan O. Dinges , Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “However, we are optimistic about the path forward as our industry as a whole has begun to adopt a similar philosophy on disciplined capital allocation that has been paramount to Cabot’s strategy for years, which is centered on delivering strong corporate returns, generating free cash flow, returning capital to shareholders, and maintaining a strong balance sheet. We believe this capital discipline, along with rebounding demand largely driven by exports, will continue to move natural gas supply and demand toward a more sustainable balance, allowing Cabot to deliver a significant expansion of free cash flow in 2021 and beyond, while also increasing our return on and of capital.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8011651 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation stands at 4.61% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.75%.

The market cap for COG stock reached $7.18 billion, with 398.58 million shares outstanding and 390.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.71M shares, COG reached a trading volume of 8011651 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COG shares is $22.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for COG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for COG in the course of the last twelve months was 42.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has COG stock performed recently?

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.93. With this latest performance, COG shares gained by 2.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.92 for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.65, while it was recorded at 18.17 for the last single week of trading, and 18.11 for the last 200 days.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.09 and a Gross Margin at +44.86. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.30.

Return on Total Capital for COG is now 23.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 58.37. Additionally, COG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] managed to generate an average of $2,485,657 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation posted 0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.3/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation go to -1.71%.

Insider trade positions for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG]

There are presently around $6,695 million, or 98.80% of COG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,677,604, which is approximately -3.338% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; ARISTOTLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 36,790,618 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $654.5 million in COG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $516.1 million in COG stock with ownership of nearly -2.512% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 251 institutional holders increased their position in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [NYSE:COG] by around 46,748,721 shares. Additionally, 272 investors decreased positions by around 48,099,663 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 281,475,402 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 376,323,786 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COG stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,518,251 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 17,452,477 shares during the same period.