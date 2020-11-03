Boston Properties Inc. [BXP] moved up 1.07: Why It’s Important

Boston Properties Inc. [NYSE: BXP] traded at a high on 10/30/20, posting a 1.07 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $72.41. The company report on October 28, 2020 that Boston Properties Announces 196,000 Square Foot, 20-Year Lease With Volkswagen Group of America at Reston Town Center.

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP), the largest publicly-traded developer, owner and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, announced today that Volkswagen Group of America, Inc., represented by Jones Lang LaSalle, has signed a new, 20-year lease agreement for 196,000 square feet as an anchor tenant in BXP’s new 1.1 million square foot development in the next phase of Reston Town Center, Reston, Virginia. With this lease signing, the project is 85% pre-leased.

“A company focused on the future of mobility needs a future-proof workspace to match those ambitions,” said Scott Keogh, President and CEO of Volkswagen Group of America. “This space is designed from the start to be efficient, collaborative and bring our team under one roof so we can keep and attract top talent.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1066682 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Boston Properties Inc. stands at 3.04% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.76%.

The market cap for BXP stock reached $11.15 billion, with 155.50 million shares outstanding and 155.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.24M shares, BXP reached a trading volume of 1066682 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Boston Properties Inc. [BXP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BXP shares is $99.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Boston Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Boston Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $115 to $100, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on BXP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boston Properties Inc. is set at 2.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for BXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for BXP in the course of the last twelve months was 32.88.

How has BXP stock performed recently?

Boston Properties Inc. [BXP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.77. With this latest performance, BXP shares dropped by -12.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.22 for Boston Properties Inc. [BXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.18, while it was recorded at 72.87 for the last single week of trading, and 97.60 for the last 200 days.

Boston Properties Inc. [BXP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Earnings analysis for Boston Properties Inc. [BXP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Boston Properties Inc. posted 0.91/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.87/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BXP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Boston Properties Inc. go to 7.00%.

Insider trade positions for Boston Properties Inc. [BXP]

There are presently around $10,965 million, or 98.30% of BXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BXP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,192,241, which is approximately 4.073% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,092,603 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.17 billion in BXP stocks shares; and NORGES BANK, currently with $944.05 million in BXP stock with ownership of nearly 22.598% of the company’s market capitalization.

270 institutional holders increased their position in Boston Properties Inc. [NYSE:BXP] by around 23,819,621 shares. Additionally, 235 investors decreased positions by around 20,278,778 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 107,329,220 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 151,427,619 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BXP stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,835,229 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 2,129,007 shares during the same period.