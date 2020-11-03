Barclays lifts MGM Resorts International [MGM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

MGM Resorts International [NYSE: MGM] jumped around 0.4 points on Monday, while shares priced at $20.97 at the close of the session, up 1.94%. The company report on October 31, 2020 that MGM Resorts Partners with UNLV College of Education to Provide Virtual Tutoring for the Children of MGM Employees.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is partnering with the University of Nevada Las Vegas (UNLV) College of Education to provide free virtual tutoring for children of active MGM Resorts employees for the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year. This partnership centers on both small group tutoring as well as family engagement sessions aimed at supporting MGM employees and their families.

“We are proud to partner with UNLV to provide a pivotal resource for the children of our employees during this extremely volatile school year,” said Jyoti Chopra, Chief People, Inclusion and Sustainability Officer at MGM Resorts International. “We believe in the holistic well-being of our people and their families; If the children of our employees have the academic programs and after-school support that they need to succeed academically, it alleviates stress and gives our workforce the opportunity to bring their best efforts into the workplace.”.

MGM Resorts International stock is now -36.97% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MGM Stock saw the intraday high of $21.17 and lowest of $20.57 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 34.63, which means current price is +255.42% above from all time high which was touched on 01/17/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 15.78M shares, MGM reached a trading volume of 9182514 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MGM Resorts International [MGM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGM shares is $20.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGM stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for MGM Resorts International shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital dropped their target price from $21 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2020, representing the official price target for MGM Resorts International stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $17 to $20, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on MGM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MGM Resorts International is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for MGM in the course of the last twelve months was 128.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

How has MGM stock performed recently?

MGM Resorts International [MGM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.24. With this latest performance, MGM shares dropped by -3.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.06 for MGM Resorts International [MGM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.01, while it was recorded at 20.79 for the last single week of trading, and 19.86 for the last 200 days.

MGM Resorts International [MGM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MGM Resorts International [MGM] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.71 and a Gross Margin at +30.94. MGM Resorts International’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.86.

Return on Total Capital for MGM is now 5.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MGM Resorts International [MGM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 202.01. Additionally, MGM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 200.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MGM Resorts International [MGM] managed to generate an average of $29,235 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.MGM Resorts International’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings analysis for MGM Resorts International [MGM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MGM Resorts International posted 3.91/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1,403.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGM Resorts International go to -10.97%.

Insider trade positions for MGM Resorts International [MGM]

There are presently around $6,809 million, or 67.50% of MGM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 52,371,998, which is approximately -5.835% of the company’s market cap and around 12.50% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 32,769,062 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $674.06 million in MGM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $655.91 million in MGM stock with ownership of nearly -0.078% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MGM Resorts International stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 269 institutional holders increased their position in MGM Resorts International [NYSE:MGM] by around 37,222,287 shares. Additionally, 264 investors decreased positions by around 80,096,886 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 213,712,771 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 331,031,944 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGM stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,272,251 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 39,442,252 shares during the same period.