Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] Stock trading around $5.60 per share: What’s Next?

Antero Midstream Corporation [NYSE: AM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.27% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -13.58%. The company report on October 30, 2020 that Antero Resources Issues Notice of Redemption for its 5.375% Senior Notes Due 2021.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) (“Antero Resources” or the “Company”) today announced that it has issued a notice to the holders of its 5.375% senior notes due 2021 (the “2021 Notes”) that the Company intends to redeem all of the 2021 Notes outstanding on November 30, 2020 at par, plus accrued and unpaid interest to the redemption date (the “Note Redemption”). The Company expects to utilize a combination of proceeds from its asset sales program, cash flow from operations and available borrowings under its revolving credit facility to fund the Note Redemption.

This press release is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to purchase the 2021 Notes or any other security. Additional information concerning the terms of the redemption are fully described in the Notice of Redemption distributed to the holders of the 2021 Notes. Beneficial holders of the 2021 Notes with any questions about the redemption should contact their respective brokerage firm or financial institution.

Over the last 12 months, AM stock dropped by -16.29%. The one-year Antero Midstream Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.53. The average equity rating for AM stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.79 billion, with 476.58 million shares outstanding and 313.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.79M shares, AM stock reached a trading volume of 4481172 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Antero Midstream Corporation [AM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AM shares is $6.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AM stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Antero Midstream Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Antero Midstream Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on AM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Antero Midstream Corporation is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for AM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for AM in the course of the last twelve months was 10.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

AM Stock Performance Analysis:

Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.58. With this latest performance, AM shares gained by 5.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.85 for Antero Midstream Corporation [AM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.98, while it was recorded at 5.95 for the last single week of trading, and 5.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Antero Midstream Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.44 and a Gross Margin at +58.98. Antero Midstream Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -41.80.

Return on Total Capital for AM is now 12.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.01. Additionally, AM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 92.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] managed to generate an average of -$649,203 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Antero Midstream Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

AM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Antero Midstream Corporation posted -0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -231.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AM.

Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,695 million, or 60.90% of AM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AM stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 34,517,986, which is approximately -51.368% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 29,805,925 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.79 million in AM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $139.96 million in AM stock with ownership of nearly -0.492% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Antero Midstream Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 131 institutional holders increased their position in Antero Midstream Corporation [NYSE:AM] by around 72,835,586 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 60,264,165 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 162,696,475 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 295,796,226 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AM stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 44,302,239 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 7,660,965 shares during the same period.