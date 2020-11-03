Altria Group Inc. [MO] is -26.91% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Altria Group Inc. [NYSE: MO] gained 1.11% on the last trading session, reaching $36.48 price per share at the time. The company report on October 30, 2020 that Dr. Ellen R. Strahlman Elected to Altria’s Board of Directors.

Altria Group, Inc. (Altria) (NYSE:MO) announces that Dr. Ellen R. Strahlman will join its Board of Directors on November 2, 2020.

Dr. Strahlman served as Executive Vice President, Research & Development and Chief Medical Officer of Becton, Dickinson and Company, a leading global medical technology company, from April 2013 until her retirement in January 2018. Before joining Becton Dickinson and Company, she served as a Senior Advisor to the CEO at GlaxoSmithKline from April 2012 through March 2013, after previously serving as the Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer from April 2008 through March 2012. Prior to 2008, Dr. Strahlman held senior executive leadership roles in global product development and commercialization, medical affairs and business development at leading pharmaceutical and medical technology companies including Pfizer, Inc., Novartis AG, Virogen Limited, Bausch & Lomb, Inc. and Merck & Co., Inc. She currently serves as a director of Syncona Limited having previously served as a director of Syncona Partners, LLC.

Altria Group Inc. represents 1.86 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $69.28 billion with the latest information. MO stock price has been found in the range of $36.125 to $36.77.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.89M shares, MO reached a trading volume of 9365785 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Altria Group Inc. [MO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MO shares is $49.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Altria Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Altria Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $49, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on MO stock. On January 31, 2020, analysts increased their price target for MO shares from 52 to 57.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altria Group Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for MO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for MO in the course of the last twelve months was 30.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for MO stock

Altria Group Inc. [MO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.42. With this latest performance, MO shares dropped by -6.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.75 for Altria Group Inc. [MO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.39, while it was recorded at 36.66 for the last single week of trading, and 40.81 for the last 200 days.

Altria Group Inc. [MO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Altria Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Altria Group Inc. [MO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Altria Group Inc. posted 1.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.02/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Altria Group Inc. go to 6.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Altria Group Inc. [MO]

There are presently around $42,276 million, or 65.90% of MO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 152,900,355, which is approximately -0.673% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 144,172,140 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.2 billion in MO stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $3.49 billion in MO stock with ownership of nearly 16.942% of the company’s market capitalization.

655 institutional holders increased their position in Altria Group Inc. [NYSE:MO] by around 84,204,770 shares. Additionally, 803 investors decreased positions by around 95,793,793 shares, while 198 investors held positions by with 991,725,462 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,171,724,025 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MO stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,327,097 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 8,402,117 shares during the same period.