Tuesday, November 3, 2020
type here...
Finance

Altria Group Inc. [MO] is -26.91% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Annabelle Farmer

Must read

Finance

BofA Securities lifts American International Group Inc. [AIG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
American International Group Inc. price surged by 3.51 percent to reach at $1.06. The company report on October 29, 2020 that Newmont Announces...
Read more
Companies

Alcoa Corporation [AA] Revenue clocked in at $9.33 billion, down -39.93% YTD: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Alcoa Corporation price surged by 1.33 percent to reach at $0.17. The company report on October 15, 2020 that Alcoa Corporation Reports Third...
Read more
Finance

why Regions Financial Corporation [RF] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $13.56

Brandon Evans - 0
Regions Financial Corporation price surged by 3.69 percent to reach at $0.47. The company report on October 20, 2020 that Regions reports third...
Read more
Industry

AECOM [ACM] stock Upgrade by Deutsche Bank analyst, price target now $49

Annabelle Farmer - 0
AECOM jumped around 1.0 points on Friday, while shares priced at $44.84 at the close of the session, up 2.28%. The company report...
Read more

Altria Group Inc. [NYSE: MO] gained 1.11% on the last trading session, reaching $36.48 price per share at the time. The company report on October 30, 2020 that Dr. Ellen R. Strahlman Elected to Altria’s Board of Directors.

Altria Group, Inc. (Altria) (NYSE:MO) announces that Dr. Ellen R. Strahlman will join its Board of Directors on November 2, 2020.

Dr. Strahlman served as Executive Vice President, Research & Development and Chief Medical Officer of Becton, Dickinson and Company, a leading global medical technology company, from April 2013 until her retirement in January 2018. Before joining Becton Dickinson and Company, she served as a Senior Advisor to the CEO at GlaxoSmithKline from April 2012 through March 2013, after previously serving as the Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer from April 2008 through March 2012. Prior to 2008, Dr. Strahlman held senior executive leadership roles in global product development and commercialization, medical affairs and business development at leading pharmaceutical and medical technology companies including Pfizer, Inc., Novartis AG, Virogen Limited, Bausch & Lomb, Inc. and Merck & Co., Inc. She currently serves as a director of Syncona Limited having previously served as a director of Syncona Partners, LLC.

Altria Group Inc. represents 1.86 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $69.28 billion with the latest information. MO stock price has been found in the range of $36.125 to $36.77.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.89M shares, MO reached a trading volume of 9365785 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Altria Group Inc. [MO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MO shares is $49.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Altria Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Altria Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $49, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on MO stock. On January 31, 2020, analysts increased their price target for MO shares from 52 to 57.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altria Group Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for MO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for MO in the course of the last twelve months was 30.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for MO stock

Altria Group Inc. [MO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.42. With this latest performance, MO shares dropped by -6.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.75 for Altria Group Inc. [MO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.39, while it was recorded at 36.66 for the last single week of trading, and 40.81 for the last 200 days.

Altria Group Inc. [MO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Altria Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Altria Group Inc. [MO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Altria Group Inc. posted 1.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.02/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Altria Group Inc. go to 6.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Altria Group Inc. [MO]

There are presently around $42,276 million, or 65.90% of MO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 152,900,355, which is approximately -0.673% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 144,172,140 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.2 billion in MO stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $3.49 billion in MO stock with ownership of nearly 16.942% of the company’s market capitalization.

655 institutional holders increased their position in Altria Group Inc. [NYSE:MO] by around 84,204,770 shares. Additionally, 803 investors decreased positions by around 95,793,793 shares, while 198 investors held positions by with 991,725,462 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,171,724,025 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MO stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,327,097 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 8,402,117 shares during the same period.

Previous articleFor CVS Health Corporation [CVS], Analyst sees a rise to $72. What next?
Next articleGilead Sciences Inc. [GILD] stock Initiated by UBS analyst, price target now $61

More articles

Finance

why Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $21.31

Edison Baldwin - 0
Kohl's Corporation loss -3.29% on the last trading session, reaching $20.59 price per share at the time. The company report on October 30,...
Read more
Finance

Wall Street Analyst Resumed PG&E Corporation [PCG]. What else is Wall St. saying

Misty Lee - 0
PG&E Corporation gained 0.94% or 0.09 points to close at $9.65 with a heavy trading volume of 8118083 shares. The company report on...
Read more
Finance

ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] Is Currently -2.91 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Brandon Evans - 0
ON Semiconductor Corporation loss -2.91% or -0.73 points to close at $24.36 with a heavy trading volume of 12688043 shares. The company report...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Industry

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] moved up 0.66: Why It’s Important

Misty Lee - 0
Nordstrom Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.66% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than...
Read more
Finance

why Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $21.31

Edison Baldwin - 0
Kohl's Corporation loss -3.29% on the last trading session, reaching $20.59 price per share at the time. The company report on October 30,...
Read more
Companies

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] Stock trading around $16.40 per share: What’s Next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. plunged by -$0.17 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $16.82 during the day...
Read more
Market

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] gain 0.06% so far this year. What now?

Brandon Evans - 0
Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation traded at a low on 11/02/20, posting a -2.08 loss after which it closed the day’ session at...
Read more
Industry

Market cap of Visa Inc. [V] reaches 399.94B – now what?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Visa Inc. price surged by 1.67 percent to reach at $3.03. The company report on October 29, 2020 that Visa Inc. Fiscal Fourth...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Industry

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] moved up 0.66: Why It’s Important

Misty Lee - 0
Nordstrom Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.66% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than...
Read more
Finance

why Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $21.31

Edison Baldwin - 0
Kohl's Corporation loss -3.29% on the last trading session, reaching $20.59 price per share at the time. The company report on October 30,...
Read more

Popular Category