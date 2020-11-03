Alcoa Corporation [AA] Revenue clocked in at $9.33 billion, down -39.93% YTD: What’s Next?

Alcoa Corporation [NYSE: AA] price surged by 1.33 percent to reach at $0.17. The company report on October 15, 2020 that Alcoa Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results:

Strong operating and safety performance with continued stability Executing well on strategic actions and initiatives, enhancing liquidity.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) reported third quarter 2020 results that reflect improved pricing for alumina and aluminum, continued operational excellence during the pandemic, and a strong cash position.

A sum of 3964245 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.44M shares. Alcoa Corporation shares reached a high of $13.032 and dropped to a low of $12.61 until finishing in the latest session at $12.92.

The one-year AA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.45. The average equity rating for AA stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Alcoa Corporation [AA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AA shares is $14.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Alcoa Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Alcoa Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $21 to $7, while B. Riley FBR kept a Neutral rating on AA stock. On March 04, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for AA shares from 20 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alcoa Corporation is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for AA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for AA in the course of the last twelve months was 87.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

AA Stock Performance Analysis:

Alcoa Corporation [AA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.08. With this latest performance, AA shares gained by 13.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 65.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.29 for Alcoa Corporation [AA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.20, while it was recorded at 12.81 for the last single week of trading, and 11.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Alcoa Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alcoa Corporation [AA] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.53 and a Gross Margin at +11.45. Alcoa Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.72.

Return on Total Capital for AA is now 10.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.04. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alcoa Corporation [AA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.69. Additionally, AA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 46.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alcoa Corporation [AA] managed to generate an average of -$81,522 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Alcoa Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

AA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alcoa Corporation posted -0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -40.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AA.

Alcoa Corporation [AA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,763 million, or 74.20% of AA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,669,827, which is approximately 2.267% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,293,044 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $197.59 million in AA stocks shares; and ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD, currently with $143.31 million in AA stock with ownership of nearly 7.264% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alcoa Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 148 institutional holders increased their position in Alcoa Corporation [NYSE:AA] by around 31,089,028 shares. Additionally, 151 investors decreased positions by around 35,176,103 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 70,151,552 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 136,416,683 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AA stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,891,829 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 5,210,226 shares during the same period.