Zendesk Inc. [ZEN] Stock trading around $110.94 per share: What’s Next?

Zendesk Inc. [NYSE: ZEN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.63% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.63%. The company report on October 30, 2020 that Zendesk Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results.

Highlights.

Third quarter revenue increased 24% year over year to $261.9 million.

Over the last 12 months, ZEN stock rose by 57.03%. The one-year Zendesk Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.88. The average equity rating for ZEN stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.24 billion, with 114.60 million shares outstanding and 113.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.52M shares, ZEN stock reached a trading volume of 4225152 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Zendesk Inc. [ZEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZEN shares is $113.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Zendesk Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $87 to $123. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Zendesk Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $100, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on ZEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zendesk Inc. is set at 3.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 30.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZEN in the course of the last twelve months was 438.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

ZEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Zendesk Inc. [ZEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.63. With this latest performance, ZEN shares gained by 6.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.03 for Zendesk Inc. [ZEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 102.17, while it was recorded at 107.45 for the last single week of trading, and 85.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Zendesk Inc. Fundamentals:

Zendesk Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

ZEN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zendesk Inc. posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zendesk Inc. go to 75.00%.

Zendesk Inc. [ZEN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,597 million, or 98.92% of ZEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZEN stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 10,777,429, which is approximately -10.052% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,476,570 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.16 billion in ZEN stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $802.83 million in ZEN stock with ownership of nearly 16.368% of the company’s market capitalization.

227 institutional holders increased their position in Zendesk Inc. [NYSE:ZEN] by around 15,344,629 shares. Additionally, 157 investors decreased positions by around 15,373,083 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 82,826,451 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 113,544,163 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZEN stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,459,224 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 4,933,185 shares during the same period.