why Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. [RARE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $101.33

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. [NASDAQ: RARE] price surged by 5.79 percent to reach at $5.5. The company report on October 29, 2020 that Ultragenyx Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel products for serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 4,444,444 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $90.00 per share resulting in gross proceeds of $400 million, before underwriting discounts. In addition, the company has granted the underwriters of the offering an option for a period of 30 days to purchase up to an additional 666,666 shares of the company’s common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount.

The offering is expected to close on or about November 2, 2020, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, and Cowen are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

A sum of 1256077 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 362.53K shares. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares reached a high of $102.145 and dropped to a low of $93.84 until finishing in the latest session at $100.50.

The one-year RARE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.82. The average equity rating for RARE stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. [RARE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RARE shares is $101.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RARE stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $68 to $83. The new note on the price target was released on March 27, 2019, representing the official price target for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on RARE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is set at 5.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for RARE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 26.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.27.

RARE Stock Performance Analysis:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. [RARE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.99. With this latest performance, RARE shares gained by 17.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 150.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RARE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.55 for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. [RARE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.26, while it was recorded at 95.84 for the last single week of trading, and 70.86 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. [RARE] shares currently have an operating margin of -408.98 and a Gross Margin at +83.08. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -388.31.

Return on Total Capital for RARE is now -52.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -50.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -63.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. [RARE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.90. Additionally, RARE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. [RARE] managed to generate an average of -$544,226 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

RARE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. posted -1.62/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.65/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RARE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. go to 17.20%.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. [RARE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,355 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RARE stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 7,666,617, which is approximately 62.814% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 6,779,565 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $681.35 million in RARE stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $611.56 million in RARE stock with ownership of nearly -0.767% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 107 institutional holders increased their position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. [NASDAQ:RARE] by around 6,530,020 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 3,482,119 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 53,222,667 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 63,234,806 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RARE stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 818,424 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 84,842 shares during the same period.