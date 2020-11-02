why Camden Property Trust [CPT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $101.71

Camden Property Trust [NYSE: CPT] jumped around 4.44 points on Friday, while shares priced at $92.24 at the close of the session, up 5.06%. The company report on October 30, 2020 that Camden Property Trust to Host Earnings Call.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2020 / Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on October 30, 2020 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/68918.

Camden Property Trust stock is now -13.06% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CPT Stock saw the intraday high of $93.07 and lowest of $88.3307 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 120.73, which means current price is +47.63% above from all time high which was touched on 02/24/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 740.40K shares, CPT reached a trading volume of 1192532 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Camden Property Trust [CPT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPT shares is $101.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Camden Property Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Camden Property Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $114 to $90, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on CPT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Camden Property Trust is set at 2.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.49.

How has CPT stock performed recently?

Camden Property Trust [CPT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.16. With this latest performance, CPT shares gained by 0.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.07 for Camden Property Trust [CPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 91.53, while it was recorded at 89.67 for the last single week of trading, and 93.29 for the last 200 days.

Camden Property Trust [CPT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Camden Property Trust [CPT] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.26 and a Gross Margin at +30.92. Camden Property Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.63.

Return on Total Capital for CPT is now 2.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Camden Property Trust [CPT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.97. Additionally, CPT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 69.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Camden Property Trust [CPT] managed to generate an average of $132,778 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 34.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.

Earnings analysis for Camden Property Trust [CPT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Camden Property Trust posted 0.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Camden Property Trust go to 3.60%.

Insider trade positions for Camden Property Trust [CPT]

There are presently around $8,382 million, or 98.00% of CPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,431,244, which is approximately -2.848% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,338,063 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.23 billion in CPT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $487.45 million in CPT stock with ownership of nearly -7.093% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Camden Property Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 189 institutional holders increased their position in Camden Property Trust [NYSE:CPT] by around 11,026,732 shares. Additionally, 218 investors decreased positions by around 9,990,683 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 69,852,410 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 90,869,825 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPT stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,002,630 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 1,876,699 shares during the same period.