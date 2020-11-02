why Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. [ALSN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $46.09

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. [NYSE: ALSN] jumped around 1.47 points on Friday, while shares priced at $36.15 at the close of the session, up 4.24%. The company report on October 29, 2020 that Allison Transmission Reschedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN), the largest global provider of commercial duty fully-automatic transmissions, has rescheduled its third quarter 2020 financial results conference call to 5:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 29, following this morning’s third-party service provider’s technical difficulties. President and Chief Executive Officer David S. Graziosi and Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer G. Frederick Bohley will review the company’s financial performance for the period.

The dial-in phone number for the conference call is 1-888-254-3590 and the international dial-in number is 1-929-477-0448. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available online at http://ir.allisontransmission.com. Additionally, the third quarter 2020 results press release is available on the ‘News Releases’ page of the website. For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available from 8:00 p.m. ET on October 29 until 11:59 p.m. ET on November 5. The replay dial-in phone number is 1-844-512-2921 and the international replay dial-in number is 1-412-317-6671. The replay passcode is 4773658.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. stock is now -25.19% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ALSN Stock saw the intraday high of $36.18 and lowest of $34.76 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 49.73, which means current price is +38.24% above from all time high which was touched on 01/14/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.21M shares, ALSN reached a trading volume of 1867611 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. [ALSN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALSN shares is $46.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALSN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $40 to $44. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $42 to $38, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on ALSN stock. On April 14, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for ALSN shares from 50 to 45.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. is set at 1.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALSN in the course of the last twelve months was 7.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

How has ALSN stock performed recently?

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. [ALSN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.52. With this latest performance, ALSN shares gained by 4.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.41 for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. [ALSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.45, while it was recorded at 36.44 for the last single week of trading, and 37.33 for the last 200 days.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. [ALSN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings analysis for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. [ALSN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. posted 0.9/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.73/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 23.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALSN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. go to 4.11%.

Insider trade positions for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. [ALSN]

There are presently around $4,080 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALSN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 16,976,213, which is approximately 10.266% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,314,338 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $409.01 million in ALSN stocks shares; and BURGUNDY ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD., currently with $238.95 million in ALSN stock with ownership of nearly -3.18% of the company’s market capitalization.

136 institutional holders increased their position in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. [NYSE:ALSN] by around 9,995,608 shares. Additionally, 171 investors decreased positions by around 10,307,035 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 92,552,685 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 112,855,328 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALSN stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,241,264 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 1,217,915 shares during the same period.