Wells Fargo slashes price target on AvalonBay Communities Inc. [AVB] – find out why.

AvalonBay Communities Inc. [NYSE: AVB] gained 2.20% or 3.0 points to close at $139.13 with a heavy trading volume of 1316495 shares. The company report on October 29, 2020 that AvalonBay Communities, Inc.to Host Earnings Call.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2020 / AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB) (NYSE:AVB) will be discussing their earnings results in their call to be held on 10/29/2020 at1:00:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/68761.

It opened the trading session at $135.28, the shares rose to $140.09 and dropped to $135.28, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AVB points out that the company has recorded -12.03% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -17.74% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, AVB reached to a volume of 1316495 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AvalonBay Communities Inc. [AVB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVB shares is $163.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVB stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for AvalonBay Communities Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 16, 2020, representing the official price target for AvalonBay Communities Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $152, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on AVB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AvalonBay Communities Inc. is set at 4.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for AVB in the course of the last twelve months was 44.01.

Trading performance analysis for AVB stock

AvalonBay Communities Inc. [AVB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.57. With this latest performance, AVB shares dropped by -10.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.40 for AvalonBay Communities Inc. [AVB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 152.02, while it was recorded at 138.25 for the last single week of trading, and 166.25 for the last 200 days.

AvalonBay Communities Inc. [AVB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AvalonBay Communities Inc. [AVB] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.89 and a Gross Margin at +38.32. AvalonBay Communities Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.82.

Return on Total Capital for AVB is now 3.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AvalonBay Communities Inc. [AVB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.67. Additionally, AVB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AvalonBay Communities Inc. [AVB] managed to generate an average of $251,093 per employee.

AvalonBay Communities Inc. [AVB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AvalonBay Communities Inc. posted 1.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AvalonBay Communities Inc. go to 2.54%.

An analysis of insider ownership at AvalonBay Communities Inc. [AVB]

There are presently around $18,289 million, or 96.70% of AVB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,803,688, which is approximately 9.041% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,740,550 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.05 billion in AVB stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.25 billion in AVB stock with ownership of nearly -4.515% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AvalonBay Communities Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 261 institutional holders increased their position in AvalonBay Communities Inc. [NYSE:AVB] by around 17,315,590 shares. Additionally, 304 investors decreased positions by around 15,405,336 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 98,733,368 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 131,454,294 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AVB stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,480,707 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 3,425,472 shares during the same period.