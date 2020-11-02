Wells Fargo lifts Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Callon Petroleum Company [NYSE: CPE] price surged by 2.75 percent to reach at $0.14. The company report on October 13, 2020 that Callon Petroleum Company Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call for November 3, 2020.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) plans to host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2020 financial and operating results.

A sum of 1772179 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.79M shares. Callon Petroleum Company shares reached a high of $5.23 and dropped to a low of $4.9319 until finishing in the latest session at $5.23.

The one-year CPE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.14. The average equity rating for CPE stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Callon Petroleum Company [CPE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPE shares is $8.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPE stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Callon Petroleum Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MKM Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Callon Petroleum Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Callon Petroleum Company is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

CPE Stock Performance Analysis:

Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.32. With this latest performance, CPE shares gained by 8.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.44 for Callon Petroleum Company [CPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.47, while it was recorded at 5.05 for the last single week of trading, and 11.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Callon Petroleum Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.78 and a Gross Margin at +44.04. Callon Petroleum Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.11.

Return on Total Capital for CPE is now 4.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 101.33. Additionally, CPE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 100.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] managed to generate an average of $143,006 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.Callon Petroleum Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

CPE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Callon Petroleum Company posted 1.9/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.76/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPE.

Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $99 million, or 43.80% of CPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,854,231, which is approximately -35.051% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,212,560 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.8 million in CPE stocks shares; and ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $5.6 million in CPE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Callon Petroleum Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in Callon Petroleum Company [NYSE:CPE] by around 3,808,584 shares. Additionally, 165 investors decreased positions by around 18,459,448 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 3,342,610 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,925,422 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPE stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,083,394 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 5,234,638 shares during the same period.