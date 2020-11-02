Wall Street Analyst Upgrade AmerisourceBergen Corporation [ABC]. What else is Wall St. saying

AmerisourceBergen Corporation [NYSE: ABC] closed the trading session at $96.07 on 10/30/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $94.03, while the highest price level was $96.48. The company report on October 7, 2020 that AmerisourceBergen Announces Date and Time for Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Release.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) today announced that it plans to release its results for the Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 on Thursday, November 5, 2020, prior to the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:00 a.m. ET on November 5, 2020.

Participating in the conference call will be:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 13.00 percent and weekly performance of -3.33 percent. The stock has been moved at 11.17 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.74 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -8.05 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 877.24K shares, ABC reached to a volume of 1192295 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AmerisourceBergen Corporation [ABC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABC shares is $110.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for AmerisourceBergen Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2020, representing the official price target for AmerisourceBergen Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $93 to $106, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on ABC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AmerisourceBergen Corporation is set at 2.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABC in the course of the last twelve months was 21.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

ABC stock trade performance evaluation

AmerisourceBergen Corporation [ABC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.33. With this latest performance, ABC shares gained by 0.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.73 for AmerisourceBergen Corporation [ABC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 96.75, while it was recorded at 96.48 for the last single week of trading, and 94.05 for the last 200 days.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation [ABC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AmerisourceBergen Corporation [ABC] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.04 and a Gross Margin at +2.52. AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.48.

Return on Total Capital for ABC is now 24.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AmerisourceBergen Corporation [ABC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 156.08. Additionally, ABC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 151.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AmerisourceBergen Corporation [ABC] managed to generate an average of $38,880 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 4.64.AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for AmerisourceBergen Corporation [ABC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AmerisourceBergen Corporation posted 1.61/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.58/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AmerisourceBergen Corporation go to 8.17%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation [ABC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12,779 million, or 68.00% of ABC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,089,019, which is approximately -5.891% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,365,123 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.09 billion in ABC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $691.53 million in ABC stock with ownership of nearly 0.987% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AmerisourceBergen Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 331 institutional holders increased their position in AmerisourceBergen Corporation [NYSE:ABC] by around 13,182,490 shares. Additionally, 352 investors decreased positions by around 13,022,197 shares, while 116 investors held positions by with 106,814,460 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 133,019,147 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABC stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,183,267 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 1,388,915 shares during the same period.