Wall Street Analyst Initiated Soleno Therapeutics Inc. [SLNO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SLNO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.07% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.95%. The company report on October 29, 2020 that Soleno Therapeutics Announces Late-Breaking Oral Presentation with Body Composition Results from Phase III DESTINY PWS Trial of DCCR in Prader-Willi Syndrome at ObesityWeek® 2020 Meeting.

October 29, 2020 08:00 ET | Source: Soleno Therapeutics.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (“Soleno”) (NASDAQ: SLNO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced that body composition data from the Company’s Phase III trial, DESTINY PWS (C601), evaluating once-daily Diazoxide Choline Controlled Release (DCCR) tablets for patients with Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), will be highlighted in a late-breaking oral presentation at The Obesity Society’s ObesityWeek® 2020 meeting, being held virtually from November 2-6, 2020. The data will be presented by Parisa Salehi, M.D., Clinical Director of the Prader-Willi Syndrome Clinic at Seattle Children’s Hospital.

Over the last 12 months, SLNO stock rose by 13.73%. The average equity rating for SLNO stock is currently 1.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $128.10 million, with 79.59 million shares outstanding and 47.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 611.37K shares, SLNO stock reached a trading volume of 1910670 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Soleno Therapeutics Inc. [SLNO]:

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Soleno Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Soleno Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on SLNO stock. On February 13, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for SLNO shares from 8 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.14 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43.

SLNO Stock Performance Analysis:

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. [SLNO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.95. With this latest performance, SLNO shares dropped by -21.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLNO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.16 for Soleno Therapeutics Inc. [SLNO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9675, while it was recorded at 1.6880 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4635 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Soleno Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for SLNO is now -101.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -135.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -135.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -75.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Soleno Therapeutics Inc. [SLNO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.04. Additionally, SLNO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Soleno Therapeutics Inc. [SLNO] managed to generate an average of -$1,230,960 per employee.Soleno Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.50 and a Current Ratio set at 7.50.

SLNO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Soleno Therapeutics Inc. posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 118.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLNO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Soleno Therapeutics Inc. go to 15.00%.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. [SLNO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $76 million, or 57.30% of SLNO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLNO stocks are: ABINGWORTH LLP with ownership of 10,302,602, which is approximately 47.829% of the company’s market cap and around 13.82% of the total institutional ownership; NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 7,426,368 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.92 million in SLNO stocks shares; and ORACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $6.39 million in SLNO stock with ownership of nearly -5.173% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Soleno Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in Soleno Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:SLNO] by around 25,732,190 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 2,881,887 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 14,920,781 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,534,858 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLNO stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,134,084 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 2,587,132 shares during the same period.