United Rentals Inc. [URI] Revenue clocked in at $8.71 billion, up 6.91% YTD: What’s Next?

United Rentals Inc. [NYSE: URI] gained 2.93% on the last trading session, reaching $178.29 price per share at the time. The company report on October 29, 2020 that United Rentals, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2020 / United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on October 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/69672.

United Rentals Inc. represents 72.19 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $12.50 billion with the latest information. URI stock price has been found in the range of $170.14 to $179.3754.

If compared to the average trading volume of 820.35K shares, URI reached a trading volume of 1224699 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about United Rentals Inc. [URI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for URI shares is $193.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on URI stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for United Rentals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2020, representing the official price target for United Rentals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $168 to $186, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on URI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Rentals Inc. is set at 7.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for URI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for URI in the course of the last twelve months was 4.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for URI stock

United Rentals Inc. [URI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.29. With this latest performance, URI shares gained by 1.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for URI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.06 for United Rentals Inc. [URI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 180.66, while it was recorded at 175.83 for the last single week of trading, and 146.60 for the last 200 days.

United Rentals Inc. [URI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Rentals Inc. [URI] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.22 and a Gross Margin at +34.89. United Rentals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.55.

Return on Total Capital for URI is now 13.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United Rentals Inc. [URI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 316.95. Additionally, URI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 286.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, United Rentals Inc. [URI] managed to generate an average of $61,466 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.United Rentals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

United Rentals Inc. [URI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, United Rentals Inc. posted 5.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 5.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for URI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Rentals Inc. go to -3.15%.

An analysis of insider ownership at United Rentals Inc. [URI]

There are presently around $12,710 million, or 97.67% of URI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of URI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,923,265, which is approximately -7.629% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,203,726 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $927.77 million in URI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $746.33 million in URI stock with ownership of nearly -5.656% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in United Rentals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 284 institutional holders increased their position in United Rentals Inc. [NYSE:URI] by around 10,775,496 shares. Additionally, 367 investors decreased positions by around 8,206,224 shares, while 82 investors held positions by with 52,309,344 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,291,064 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. URI stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,719,361 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 1,654,487 shares during the same period.