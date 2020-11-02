The Macerich Company [MAC] Stock trading around $6.96 per share: What’s Next?

The Macerich Company [NYSE: MAC] gained 2.05% on the last trading session, reaching $6.96 price per share at the time. The company report on October 29, 2020 that Macerich Declares The Quarterly Dividend On Its Common Shares.

The Board of Directors of the Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.15 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on December 3, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 9, 2020.

Macerich, is a fully integrated self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States.

The Macerich Company represents 144.10 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.10 billion with the latest information. MAC stock price has been found in the range of $6.66 to $6.96.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.53M shares, MAC reached a trading volume of 2876984 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Macerich Company [MAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAC shares is $10.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAC stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for The Macerich Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2020, representing the official price target for The Macerich Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Macerich Company is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.16.

Trading performance analysis for MAC stock

The Macerich Company [MAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.08. With this latest performance, MAC shares dropped by -0.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.11 for The Macerich Company [MAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.40, while it was recorded at 6.92 for the last single week of trading, and 10.22 for the last 200 days.

The Macerich Company [MAC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

The Macerich Company [MAC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Macerich Company posted 0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 287.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Macerich Company go to 0.21%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Macerich Company [MAC]

There are presently around $949 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAC stocks are: ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN BOARD with ownership of 24,562,964, which is approximately 5.483% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,824,701 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $137.98 million in MAC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $137.97 million in MAC stock with ownership of nearly 2.307% of the company’s market capitalization.

178 institutional holders increased their position in The Macerich Company [NYSE:MAC] by around 27,741,028 shares. Additionally, 126 investors decreased positions by around 19,476,705 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 89,184,827 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 136,402,560 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAC stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,736,432 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 10,656,528 shares during the same period.