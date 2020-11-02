Stephens slashes price target on Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ] – find out why.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation [NASDAQ: UMPQ] traded at a high on 10/30/20, posting a 2.70 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $12.56. The company report on October 1, 2020 that Umpqua Holdings Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call on October 22nd, 2020.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ), parent company of Umpqua Bank and Umpqua Investments, today announced that it will host its third quarter 2020 earnings conference call on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. PT (1:00 p.m. ET). During the call, the Company will provide an update on recent activities and discuss its third quarter 2020 financial results, which are expected to be released after the market closes on October 21, 2020. There will be a live question-and-answer session following the presentation.

To join the call, please dial (866) 440-7407 ten minutes prior to the start time and enter conference ID: 4653597. A re-broadcast will be available approximately two hours after the call by dialing (855) 859-2056 and entering conference ID 4653597. The earnings conference call will also be available as an audiocast, which can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations page at www.umpquaholdingscorp.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1538716 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Umpqua Holdings Corporation stands at 4.28% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.83%.

The market cap for UMPQ stock reached $2.69 billion, with 220.21 million shares outstanding and 218.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.68M shares, UMPQ reached a trading volume of 1538716 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UMPQ shares is $14.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UMPQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Umpqua Holdings Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Umpqua Holdings Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12 to $14, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on UMPQ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Umpqua Holdings Corporation is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for UMPQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.19.

How has UMPQ stock performed recently?

Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.13. With this latest performance, UMPQ shares gained by 14.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UMPQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.10 for Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.71, while it was recorded at 12.52 for the last single week of trading, and 12.25 for the last 200 days.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Earnings analysis for Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Umpqua Holdings Corporation posted 0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UMPQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Umpqua Holdings Corporation go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ]

There are presently around $2,430 million, or 90.80% of UMPQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UMPQ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,987,117, which is approximately -3.958% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,397,810 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $243.64 million in UMPQ stocks shares; and ATLANTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO L L C, currently with $200.59 million in UMPQ stock with ownership of nearly 3.488% of the company’s market capitalization.

145 institutional holders increased their position in Umpqua Holdings Corporation [NASDAQ:UMPQ] by around 19,702,775 shares. Additionally, 166 investors decreased positions by around 14,904,199 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 158,880,486 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 193,487,460 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UMPQ stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,722,688 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 4,279,476 shares during the same period.