SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG] stock Downgrade by Deutsche Bank analyst, price target now $48

SL Green Realty Corp. [NYSE: SLG] gained 2.79% or 1.16 points to close at $42.81 with a heavy trading volume of 1618558 shares. The company report on October 22, 2020 that SL Green Realty Corp. to Host Earnings Call.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2020 / SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on October 22, 2020 at 2:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/68399.

It opened the trading session at $41.58, the shares rose to $43.00 and dropped to $41.00, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SLG points out that the company has recorded -9.95% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -21.76% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.35M shares, SLG reached to a volume of 1618558 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLG shares is $57.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLG stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for SL Green Realty Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 28, 2020, representing the official price target for SL Green Realty Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $60 to $50, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on SLG stock. On April 08, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for SLG shares from 95 to 55.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SL Green Realty Corp. is set at 2.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.25.

Trading performance analysis for SLG stock

SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.66. With this latest performance, SLG shares dropped by -9.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.00 for SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.43, while it was recorded at 43.16 for the last single week of trading, and 55.45 for the last 200 days.

SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.39 and a Gross Margin at +42.63. SL Green Realty Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.33.

Return on Total Capital for SLG is now 2.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 103.66. Additionally, SLG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 104.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG] managed to generate an average of $270,674 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SL Green Realty Corp. posted 0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -43.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SL Green Realty Corp. go to -10.84%.

An analysis of insider ownership at SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG]

There are presently around $3,229 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,990,482, which is approximately -4.976% of the company’s market cap and around 0.46% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 9,146,957 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $391.58 million in SLG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $284.9 million in SLG stock with ownership of nearly -15.722% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SL Green Realty Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 160 institutional holders increased their position in SL Green Realty Corp. [NYSE:SLG] by around 11,649,097 shares. Additionally, 195 investors decreased positions by around 17,168,462 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 46,607,519 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,425,078 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLG stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,214,842 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 3,022,931 shares during the same period.