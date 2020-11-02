Scotiabank slashes price target on Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] – find out why.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: PTEN] jumped around 0.04 points on Friday, while shares priced at $2.56 at the close of the session, up 1.59%. The company report on October 22, 2020 that Patterson-UTI Energy Reports Financial Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020.

PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. (NASDAQ: PTEN) today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 . The Company reported a net loss of $112 million , or $0.60 per share, for the third quarter of 2020, compared to a net loss of $262 million , or $1.31 per share, for the third quarter of 2019. Revenues for the third quarter of 2020 were $207 million , compared to $598 million for the third quarter of 2019.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 , the Company reported a net loss of $697 million , or $3.70 per share, compared to a net loss of $340 million , or $1.65 per share, for the nine months ended September 30 , 2019. Revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 were $903 million , compared to $2.0 billion for the same period in 2019.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. stock is now -75.62% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PTEN Stock saw the intraday high of $2.58 and lowest of $2.465 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.95, which means current price is +59.01% above from all time high which was touched on 01/06/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.40M shares, PTEN reached a trading volume of 2131017 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTEN shares is $3.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTEN stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Cowen analysts kept a Market Perform rating on PTEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for PTEN in the course of the last twelve months was 2.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

How has PTEN stock performed recently?

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.42. With this latest performance, PTEN shares dropped by -0.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.31 for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.11, while it was recorded at 2.58 for the last single week of trading, and 4.00 for the last 200 days.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.21 and a Gross Margin at -12.42. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.23.

Return on Total Capital for PTEN is now -10.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.40. Additionally, PTEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] managed to generate an average of -$73,397 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. posted -0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.42/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PTEN.

Insider trade positions for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN]

There are presently around $510 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTEN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,267,171, which is approximately -2.893% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,152,793 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $51.59 million in PTEN stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $33.26 million in PTEN stock with ownership of nearly -9.682% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 117 institutional holders increased their position in Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:PTEN] by around 39,463,525 shares. Additionally, 140 investors decreased positions by around 40,617,837 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 119,253,476 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 199,334,838 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTEN stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,031,377 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 6,513,837 shares during the same period.