Robert W. Baird lifts Vontier Corporation [VNT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Vontier Corporation [NYSE: VNT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.63% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.12%. The company report on October 29, 2020 that Vontier Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results.

Vontier Corporation (“Vontier”) (NYSE: VNT) today announced results for the third quarter 2020.

For the third quarter ended September 25, 2020, net earnings were $141.0 million. For the same period, adjusted net earnings were $134.4 million. Diluted net earnings per share for the third quarter ended September 25, 2020 were $0.84. For the same period, adjusted diluted net earnings per share were $0.80.

The one-year Vontier Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.93. The average equity rating for VNT stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.81 billion, with 168.45 million shares outstanding and 134.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.89M shares, VNT stock reached a trading volume of 2930295 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Vontier Corporation [VNT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VNT shares is $38.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VNT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Vontier Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Vontier Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on VNT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vontier Corporation is set at 1.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for VNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.47.

VNT Stock Performance Analysis:

Vontier Corporation [VNT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.12.

Insight into Vontier Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vontier Corporation [VNT] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.31 and a Gross Margin at +39.91. Vontier Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.75.

Return on Total Capital for VNT is now 28.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vontier Corporation [VNT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.38. Additionally, VNT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vontier Corporation [VNT] managed to generate an average of $51,964 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.

VNT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VNT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vontier Corporation go to 3.71%.

Vontier Corporation [VNT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,391 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VNT stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 19,194,346, which is approximately 5.018% of the company’s market cap and around 25.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,920,830 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $285.12 million in VNT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $264.72 million in VNT stock with ownership of nearly 1.112% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vontier Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 296 institutional holders increased their position in Vontier Corporation [NYSE:VNT] by around 11,535,456 shares. Additionally, 362 investors decreased positions by around 6,025,294 shares, while 134 investors held positions by with 100,436,305 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 117,997,055 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VNT stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,236,925 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 767,580 shares during the same period.