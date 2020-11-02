MICT Inc. [MICT] is 250.44% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

MICT Inc. [NASDAQ: MICT] price surged by 21.87 percent to reach at $0.56. The company report on October 26, 2020 that MICT Appoints Richard Abrahams as Managing Director and Global Head of Brokerage.

Responsibilities include overseeing the integration and development of Hong Kong securities and investment firm, upon completion of the acquisition.

MICT, Inc. (Nasdaq: MICT), (the “Company”), is pleased to announce the appointment of Richard Abrahams as Chief Executive Officer of the stock trading and wealth management business.

A sum of 1685454 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.36M shares. MICT Inc. shares reached a high of $3.36 and dropped to a low of $2.62 until finishing in the latest session at $3.12.

The average equity rating for MICT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on MICT Inc. [MICT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for MICT Inc. is set at 0.48 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99.

MICT Stock Performance Analysis:

MICT Inc. [MICT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.45. With this latest performance, MICT shares dropped by -20.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 173.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 385.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MICT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.43 for MICT Inc. [MICT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.95, while it was recorded at 2.61 for the last single week of trading, and 2.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MICT Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MICT Inc. [MICT] shares currently have an operating margin of -811.11 and a Gross Margin at -81.55. MICT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -884.07.

Return on Total Capital for MICT is now -64.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -203.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -369.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MICT Inc. [MICT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.21. Additionally, MICT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MICT Inc. [MICT] managed to generate an average of -$95,841 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.MICT Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

MICT Inc. [MICT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 17.40% of MICT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MICT stocks are: LAKEVIEW CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 233,256, which is approximately -2.437% of the company’s market cap and around 23.50% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 66,395 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.21 million in MICT stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $0.2 million in MICT stock with ownership of nearly -6.749% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MICT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in MICT Inc. [NASDAQ:MICT] by around 7,627 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 43,305 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 388,850 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 439,782 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MICT stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,699 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 32,723 shares during the same period.