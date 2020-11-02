Market cap of Hilltop Holdings Inc. [HTH] reaches 1.92B – now what?

Hilltop Holdings Inc. [NYSE: HTH] jumped around 1.55 points on Friday, while shares priced at $22.81 at the close of the session, up 7.29%. The company report on October 30, 2020 that Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Increase in Price Range and Extension of Expiration Date of Current Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH) (“Hilltop” or the “Company”) announced today that it has amended its previously announced modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $350.0 million of its common stock, par value $0.01 per share (“Common Stock”), to increase the price range at which it will purchase such shares to a purchase price of not less than $21.00 per share and not greater than $24.00 per share, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest.

If the Tender Offer is fully subscribed, the Company will purchase between 14,583,334 shares and 16,666,667 shares, or between 16.2% and 18.5%, respectively, of the Company’s outstanding Common Stock. Any shares tendered may be withdrawn prior to expiration of the Tender Offer. Stockholders that do not wish to participate in the Tender Offer do not need to take any action. None of our directors or executive officers will tender any of their shares in the Tender Offer.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. stock is now -8.50% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HTH Stock saw the intraday high of $22.925 and lowest of $22.50 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 26.28, which means current price is +106.43% above from all time high which was touched on 01/09/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 474.71K shares, HTH reached a trading volume of 1753033 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HTH shares is $26.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HTH stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Hilltop Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 29, 2019, representing the official price target for Hilltop Holdings Inc. stock. On January 28, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for HTH shares from 25 to 21.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hilltop Holdings Inc. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for HTH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for HTH in the course of the last twelve months was 35.40.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. [HTH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.12. With this latest performance, HTH shares gained by 9.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HTH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.74 for Hilltop Holdings Inc. [HTH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.71, while it was recorded at 21.76 for the last single week of trading, and 19.21 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hilltop Holdings Inc. [HTH] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.66. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.24.

Return on Total Capital for HTH is now 11.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.56. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hilltop Holdings Inc. [HTH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 90.50. Additionally, HTH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hilltop Holdings Inc. [HTH] managed to generate an average of $45,513 per employee.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hilltop Holdings Inc. posted 0.54/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.54/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HTH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hilltop Holdings Inc. go to 15.00%.

There are presently around $1,318 million, or 66.00% of HTH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HTH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,908,804, which is approximately 1.329% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 5,479,123 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $124.98 million in HTH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $113.55 million in HTH stock with ownership of nearly -0.327% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hilltop Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. [NYSE:HTH] by around 6,264,643 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 5,154,097 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 46,356,487 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,775,227 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HTH stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,285,922 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,556,289 shares during the same period.