Market cap of Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. [CFR] reaches 4.31B – now what?

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. [NYSE: CFR] traded at a high on 10/30/20, posting a 2.18 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $70.27. The company report on October 30, 2020 that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2020 / Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on October 29, 2020 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/68789.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1140686 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. stands at 4.27% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.28%.

The market cap for CFR stock reached $4.31 billion, with 62.73 million shares outstanding and 55.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 373.09K shares, CFR reached a trading volume of 1140686 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. [CFR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFR shares is $75.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFR stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $104 to $80, while SunTrust kept a Hold rating on CFR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. is set at 2.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 117.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for CFR in the course of the last twelve months was 19.24.

How has CFR stock performed recently?

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. [CFR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.59. With this latest performance, CFR shares gained by 10.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.76 for Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. [CFR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.98, while it was recorded at 68.28 for the last single week of trading, and 71.90 for the last 200 days.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. [CFR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Earnings analysis for Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. [CFR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. posted 1.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.57/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. go to 10.02%.

Insider trade positions for Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. [CFR]

There are presently around $3,748 million, or 87.60% of CFR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CFR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,424,131, which is approximately 0.1% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,650,954 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $397.09 million in CFR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $394.07 million in CFR stock with ownership of nearly 26.022% of the company’s market capitalization.

128 institutional holders increased their position in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. [NYSE:CFR] by around 2,572,927 shares. Additionally, 149 investors decreased positions by around 2,994,912 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 47,769,308 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,337,147 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CFR stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 152,941 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 822,232 shares during the same period.