Market cap of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] reaches 79.41M – now what?

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AMEX: AIM] jumped around 0.07 points on Friday, while shares priced at $2.07 at the close of the session, up 3.50%. The company report on October 30, 2020 that BioFlorida Names AIM ImmunoTech CEO Thomas K. Equels as Entrepreneur of the Year.

BioFlorida has announced Thomas K. Equels, Chief Executive Officer of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM), as its Weaver H. Gaines Entrepreneur of the Year. The Entrepreneur of the Year Award recognizes an entrepreneur who has made extraordinary contributions to the growth of life sciences in the leadership of a company or institution. BioFlorida represents 6,700 establishments and research organizations in the biopharmaceuticals, medical technology, healthIT and bioagriculture sectors.

Thomas K. Equels is the CEO of AIM ImmunoTech Inc., an Ocala, Fla.-based immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders and viral diseases, including COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Equels’ successful legal career included extensive experience in the pharma sector. He has over the years served as a court-appointed receiver turning around businesses in a number of different fields. Equels received his J.D. with high honors from Florida State University. He is also a summa cum laude graduate (Bachelor of Science) of Troy University and obtained his Master of Science Degree from Troy. He also received Troy’s “Scholarship Award” as one of two graduates with a perfect GPA. Equels is also a highly decorated combat aviator, twice awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, and awarded the Purple Heart, the Bronze Star and 15 Air Medals, including three for extraordinary valor. In 2012, he was knighted by Pope Benedict as a knight of the Papal States.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. stock is now 280.51% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AIM Stock saw the intraday high of $2.13 and lowest of $1.95 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.11, which means current price is +305.48% above from all time high which was touched on 03/09/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.21M shares, AIM reached a trading volume of 1377915 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 397.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.91.

How has AIM stock performed recently?

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.43. With this latest performance, AIM shares dropped by -1.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 314.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.78 for AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.14, while it was recorded at 2.05 for the last single week of trading, and 2.26 for the last 200 days.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

AIM ImmunoTech Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 42.20 and a Current Ratio set at 42.20.

Earnings analysis for AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AIM ImmunoTech Inc. posted -1.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.97/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIM ImmunoTech Inc. go to 25.00%.

Insider trade positions for AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM]

There are presently around $4 million, or 4.70% of AIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIM stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 476,312, which is approximately 2524.164% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 475,602 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.98 million in AIM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.76 million in AIM stock with ownership of nearly 325.849% of the company’s market capitalization.

19 institutional holders increased their position in AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AMEX:AIM] by around 1,777,219 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 434,435 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 289,546 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,922,108 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIM stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 532,721 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 407,800 shares during the same period.