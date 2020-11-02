Market Analysts see The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] gaining to $35. Time to buy?

The Kraft Heinz Company [NASDAQ: KHC] price surged by 1.83 percent to reach at $0.55. The company report on October 29, 2020 that Kraft Heinz Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results.

Q3 net sales increased 6.0%; Organic Net Sales(1) increased 6.3% .

Q3 gross profit increased 20.4%.

A sum of 10463268 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.13M shares. The Kraft Heinz Company shares reached a high of $30.69 and dropped to a low of $29.955 until finishing in the latest session at $30.59.

The one-year KHC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.5. The average equity rating for KHC stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KHC shares is $36.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for The Kraft Heinz Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price from $30 to $34. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2020, representing the official price target for The Kraft Heinz Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while DZ Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on KHC stock. On July 29, 2020, analysts increased their price target for KHC shares from 30 to 39.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Kraft Heinz Company is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for KHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for KHC in the course of the last twelve months was 42.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

KHC Stock Performance Analysis:

The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.49. With this latest performance, KHC shares gained by 0.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.50 for The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.67, while it was recorded at 30.22 for the last single week of trading, and 30.32 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Kraft Heinz Company Fundamentals:

The Kraft Heinz Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

KHC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Kraft Heinz Company posted 0.72/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.68/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Kraft Heinz Company go to -4.49%.

The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $21,970 million, or 80.50% of KHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KHC stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 325,634,818, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 57,046,601 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.75 billion in KHC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.27 billion in KHC stock with ownership of nearly 2.437% of the company’s market capitalization.

417 institutional holders increased their position in The Kraft Heinz Company [NASDAQ:KHC] by around 37,960,179 shares. Additionally, 407 investors decreased positions by around 30,279,051 shares, while 146 investors held positions by with 649,972,719 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 718,211,949 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KHC stock had 112 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,566,399 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 6,204,397 shares during the same period.