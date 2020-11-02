Market Analysts see Matador Resources Company [MTDR] gaining to $15. Time to buy?

Matador Resources Company [NYSE: MTDR] surged by $0.16 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $7.12 during the day while it closed the day at $7.07. The company report on October 28, 2020 that Matador Resources Co. to Host Earnings Call.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2020/ Matador Resources Co. (NYSE: MTDR) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on October 28, 2020 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/68588.

Matador Resources Company stock has also loss -21.36% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MTDR stock has declined by -17.89% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 2.02% and lost -60.66% year-on date.

The market cap for MTDR stock reached $807.32 million, with 116.16 million shares outstanding and 109.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.75M shares, MTDR reached a trading volume of 3058486 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Matador Resources Company [MTDR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTDR shares is $11.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTDR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Matador Resources Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $10 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Matador Resources Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Matador Resources Company is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTDR in the course of the last twelve months was 1.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

MTDR stock trade performance evaluation

Matador Resources Company [MTDR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.36. With this latest performance, MTDR shares dropped by -12.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.25 for Matador Resources Company [MTDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.73, while it was recorded at 7.46 for the last single week of trading, and 8.40 for the last 200 days.

Matador Resources Company [MTDR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Matador Resources Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Matador Resources Company [MTDR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Matador Resources Company posted 0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 39.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTDR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Matador Resources Company go to 10.40%.

Matador Resources Company [MTDR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $728 million, or 91.90% of MTDR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTDR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,607,600, which is approximately 22.237% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,702,202 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $82.73 million in MTDR stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $52.3 million in MTDR stock with ownership of nearly -0.242% of the company’s market capitalization.

107 institutional holders increased their position in Matador Resources Company [NYSE:MTDR] by around 18,923,759 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 18,334,801 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 65,707,202 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,965,762 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTDR stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,281,348 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 6,629,681 shares during the same period.