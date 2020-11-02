Market Analysts see Baker Hughes Company [BKR] gaining to $18. Time to buy?

Baker Hughes Company [NYSE: BKR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.93% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.36%. The company report on October 30, 2020 that Baker Hughes Declares Quarterly Dividend.

Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) announced today that the Baker Hughes Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $.18 per share of Class A common stock payable on November 20, 2020 to holders of record on November 9, 2020.

About Baker Hughes:.

Over the last 12 months, BKR stock dropped by -30.98%. The one-year Baker Hughes Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.21. The average equity rating for BKR stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.86 billion, with 676.00 million shares outstanding and 656.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.73M shares, BKR stock reached a trading volume of 10364820 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Baker Hughes Company [BKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKR shares is $20.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Baker Hughes Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on October 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Baker Hughes Company stock. On June 19, 2020, analysts increased their price target for BKR shares from 19 to 21.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baker Hughes Company is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.04.

BKR Stock Performance Analysis:

Baker Hughes Company [BKR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.36. With this latest performance, BKR shares gained by 15.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.26 for Baker Hughes Company [BKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.98, while it was recorded at 14.18 for the last single week of trading, and 15.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Baker Hughes Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baker Hughes Company [BKR] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.82 and a Gross Margin at +21.49. Baker Hughes Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.54.

Return on Total Capital for BKR is now 3.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Baker Hughes Company [BKR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 34.04. Additionally, BKR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Baker Hughes Company [BKR] managed to generate an average of $1,882 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Baker Hughes Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

BKR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Baker Hughes Company posted 0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -12.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baker Hughes Company go to 5.03%.

Baker Hughes Company [BKR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,926 million, or 94.30% of BKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BKR stocks are: GENERAL ELECTRIC CO with ownership of 377,427,884, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 90,324,036 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.33 billion in BKR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.14 billion in BKR stock with ownership of nearly 19.859% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Baker Hughes Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 227 institutional holders increased their position in Baker Hughes Company [NYSE:BKR] by around 57,264,787 shares. Additionally, 226 investors decreased positions by around 46,698,201 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 906,615,538 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,010,578,526 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BKR stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,456,632 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 9,489,815 shares during the same period.