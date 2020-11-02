Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] Revenue clocked in at $101.69 billion, down -51.04% YTD: What’s Next?

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: MPC] traded at a high on 10/30/20, posting a 2.32 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $29.50. The company report on October 29, 2020 that Marathon Petroleum Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend.

The board of directors of Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC) has declared a dividend of $0.58 per share on common stock. The dividend is payable Dec. 10, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business Nov. 18, 2020.

About Marathon Petroleum Corporation.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8747290 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Marathon Petroleum Corporation stands at 4.90% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.76%.

The market cap for MPC stock reached $18.76 billion, with 650.00 million shares outstanding and 647.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.42M shares, MPC reached a trading volume of 8747290 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPC shares is $42.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Tudor Pickering have made an estimate for Marathon Petroleum Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $37 to $43. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Marathon Petroleum Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Tudor Pickering analysts kept a Sell rating on MPC stock. On April 24, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for MPC shares from 74 to 26.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Petroleum Corporation is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.72.

How has MPC stock performed recently?

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.30. With this latest performance, MPC shares gained by 6.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.21 for Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.09, while it was recorded at 28.52 for the last single week of trading, and 35.61 for the last 200 days.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Marathon Petroleum Corporation posted 1.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Petroleum Corporation go to -10.31%.

Insider trade positions for Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]

There are presently around $14,521 million, or 75.00% of MPC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 69,899,722, which is approximately 18.247% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 55,016,539 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.62 billion in MPC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.08 billion in MPC stock with ownership of nearly 5.41% of the company’s market capitalization.

397 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:MPC] by around 52,262,565 shares. Additionally, 513 investors decreased positions by around 59,870,038 shares, while 118 investors held positions by with 380,094,455 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 492,227,058 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPC stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,595,282 shares, while 124 institutional investors sold positions of 14,044,612 shares during the same period.