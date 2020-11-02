Liberty Broadband Corporation [LBRDK] is 12.69% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Liberty Broadband Corporation [NASDAQ: LBRDK] surged by $5.15 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $142.995 during the day while it closed the day at $141.71. The company report on October 27, 2020 that Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., Concho Resources Inc., CONSOL Energy Inc., CONSOL Coal Resources LP, GCI Liberty, Inc., Liberty Broadband Corporation, Parsley Energy, Inc., Pioneer Natural Resources Company and PNM Resources, Inc..

Liberty Broadband Corporation stock has also gained 1.23% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LBRDK stock has inclined by 1.01% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 11.83% and gained 12.69% year-on date.

The market cap for LBRDK stock reached $21.39 billion, with 150.95 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 793.79K shares, LBRDK reached a trading volume of 1188923 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Liberty Broadband Corporation [LBRDK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LBRDK shares is $185.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LBRDK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liberty Broadband Corporation is set at 3.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for LBRDK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1347.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.40.

LBRDK stock trade performance evaluation

Liberty Broadband Corporation [LBRDK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.23. With this latest performance, LBRDK shares dropped by -2.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LBRDK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.69 for Liberty Broadband Corporation [LBRDK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 142.15, while it was recorded at 138.12 for the last single week of trading, and 130.83 for the last 200 days.

Liberty Broadband Corporation [LBRDK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Liberty Broadband Corporation [LBRDK] shares currently have an operating margin of -197.03 and a Gross Margin at +23.78. Liberty Broadband Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +788.86.

Return on Total Capital for LBRDK is now -0.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.05. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Liberty Broadband Corporation [LBRDK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.37. Additionally, LBRDK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Liberty Broadband Corporation [LBRDK] managed to generate an average of $2,093,143 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Liberty Broadband Corporation [LBRDK] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Liberty Broadband Corporation posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -59.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LBRDK.

Liberty Broadband Corporation [LBRDK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,072 million, or 67.35% of LBRDK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LBRDK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,868,971, which is approximately -2.311% of the company’s market cap and around 3.01% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,757,486 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $957.6 million in LBRDK stocks shares; and EAGLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $855.16 million in LBRDK stock with ownership of nearly -2.602% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Liberty Broadband Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 194 institutional holders increased their position in Liberty Broadband Corporation [NASDAQ:LBRDK] by around 6,198,433 shares. Additionally, 204 investors decreased positions by around 7,268,682 shares, while 99 investors held positions by with 85,834,539 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 99,301,654 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LBRDK stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,892,838 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 543,051 shares during the same period.