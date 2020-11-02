Insmed Incorporated [INSM] Revenue clocked in at $168.70 million, up 37.94% YTD: What’s Next?

Insmed Incorporated [NASDAQ: INSM] price surged by 4.01 percent to reach at $1.27. The company report on October 29, 2020 that OSI Systems Reports Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Financial Results.

Q1 Revenues of $255 Million.

Q1 Earnings Per Share.

A sum of 1082733 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 822.18K shares. Insmed Incorporated shares reached a high of $33.34 and dropped to a low of $31.01 until finishing in the latest session at $32.94.

The one-year INSM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.39. The average equity rating for INSM stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Insmed Incorporated [INSM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INSM shares is $46.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INSM stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Insmed Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 03, 2019, representing the official price target for Insmed Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $43 to $52, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on INSM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Insmed Incorporated is set at 1.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for INSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.03.

INSM Stock Performance Analysis:

Insmed Incorporated [INSM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.95. With this latest performance, INSM shares dropped by -0.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 77.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.69 for Insmed Incorporated [INSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.50, while it was recorded at 34.58 for the last single week of trading, and 26.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Insmed Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Insmed Incorporated [INSM] shares currently have an operating margin of -172.38 and a Gross Margin at +78.60. Insmed Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -186.37.

Return on Total Capital for INSM is now -39.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -43.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -108.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Insmed Incorporated [INSM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 151.73. Additionally, INSM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 147.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Insmed Incorporated [INSM] managed to generate an average of -$584,683 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Insmed Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.40 and a Current Ratio set at 8.00.

INSM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Insmed Incorporated posted -0.59/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.58/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INSM.

Insmed Incorporated [INSM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,672 million, or 98.28% of INSM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INSM stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 14,933,881, which is approximately 10.9% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 9,567,299 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $315.15 million in INSM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $309.53 million in INSM stock with ownership of nearly 11.373% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Insmed Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 128 institutional holders increased their position in Insmed Incorporated [NASDAQ:INSM] by around 20,877,520 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 7,147,288 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 83,450,948 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 111,475,756 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INSM stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,424,766 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,282,699 shares during the same period.