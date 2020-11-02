Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] Stock trading around $87.81 per share: What’s Next?

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [NYSE: HLT] traded at a high on 10/30/20, posting a 1.50 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $87.81. The company report on October 29, 2020 that Hilton Again Increases Flexibility and Value for Hilton Honors Members with New Program Extensions and Ability to Achieve Status Faster.

New program changes also include lowered Milestone Bonus and Gifting Status thresholds.

During this challenging time for travelers, Hilton remains committed to providing maximum flexibility and value to its more than 108 million Hilton Honors members and guests around the world – from status and Points extensions to more contactless experiences through the award-winning Hilton Honors app – to ensure the safest and most enjoyable travel possible.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2314729 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. stands at 4.07% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.12%.

The market cap for HLT stock reached $23.99 billion, with 277.00 million shares outstanding and 272.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.72M shares, HLT reached a trading volume of 2314729 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLT shares is $90.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $72 to $101. The new note on the price target was released on August 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $77, while Gordon Haskett analysts kept a Hold rating on HLT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. is set at 3.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for HLT in the course of the last twelve months was 16.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

How has HLT stock performed recently?

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.19. With this latest performance, HLT shares gained by 0.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.19 for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 89.15, while it was recorded at 87.28 for the last single week of trading, and 84.12 for the last 200 days.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.62 and a Gross Margin at +22.03. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.29.

Return on Total Capital for HLT is now 19.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2,553.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.09. Additionally, HLT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 105.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] managed to generate an average of $5,092 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. posted 1.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HLT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. go to -4.18%.

Insider trade positions for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]

There are presently around $24,314 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLT stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 35,479,093, which is approximately 2.898% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,361,408 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.88 billion in HLT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.74 billion in HLT stock with ownership of nearly 6.758% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 273 institutional holders increased their position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [NYSE:HLT] by around 36,528,579 shares. Additionally, 257 investors decreased positions by around 38,726,752 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 201,637,733 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 276,893,064 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLT stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,504,182 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 7,647,028 shares during the same period.