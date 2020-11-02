For Valero Energy Corporation [VLO], Analyst sees a drop to $37. What next?

Valero Energy Corporation [NYSE: VLO] jumped around 1.08 points on Friday, while shares priced at $38.61 at the close of the session, up 2.88%. The company report on October 29, 2020 that Valero Energy Corporation Declares Regular Cash Dividend on Common Stock.

The Board of Directors of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO, “Valero”) has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on common stock of $0.98 per share. The dividend is payable on December 9, 2020, to holders of record at the close of business on November 18, 2020.

Valero Energy Corporation stock is now -58.77% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VLO Stock saw the intraday high of $38.65 and lowest of $36.91 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 101.99, which means current price is +24.55% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.70M shares, VLO reached a trading volume of 6477212 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLO shares is $59.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Valero Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Valero Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $85 to $70, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on VLO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Valero Energy Corporation is set at 2.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for VLO in the course of the last twelve months was 20.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has VLO stock performed recently?

Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.01. With this latest performance, VLO shares dropped by -4.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.01 for Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.46, while it was recorded at 38.03 for the last single week of trading, and 57.43 for the last 200 days.

Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Valero Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Valero Energy Corporation posted 2.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.62/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 31.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VLO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Valero Energy Corporation go to -13.12%.

Insider trade positions for Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]

There are presently around $11,783 million, or 79.60% of VLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,146,099, which is approximately -2.183% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 33,296,813 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.29 billion in VLO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $946.2 million in VLO stock with ownership of nearly 4.807% of the company’s market capitalization.

416 institutional holders increased their position in Valero Energy Corporation [NYSE:VLO] by around 25,439,321 shares. Additionally, 561 investors decreased positions by around 31,284,407 shares, while 119 investors held positions by with 248,460,089 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 305,183,817 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VLO stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,039,870 shares, while 139 institutional investors sold positions of 6,133,085 shares during the same period.