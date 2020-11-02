For U.S. Bancorp [USB], Analyst sees a rise to $41. What next?

U.S. Bancorp [NYSE: USB] gained 2.31% on the last trading session, reaching $38.95 price per share at the time. The company report on October 29, 2020 that U.S. Bank announces new leaders in Fixed Income & Capital Markets.

U.S. Bank recently announced several changes in its Fixed Income & Capital Markets (FICM) business, designed to further strengthen its strategic client focus and speed-to-market capabilities across business lines.

“Our success with clients continues to be driven by a holistic, product-agnostic approach, coupled with a commitment to an expanded product suite and a greater solutions-oriented mindset,” said Stephen Philipson, head of Fixed Income & Capital Markets. “With the appointment of these new senior leaders in several key product areas, we are creating the foundation for our next stage of growth.”.

U.S. Bancorp represents 1.51 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $57.35 billion with the latest information. USB stock price has been found in the range of $37.76 to $38.96.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.21M shares, USB reached a trading volume of 6117097 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about U.S. Bancorp [USB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USB shares is $44.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USB stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for U.S. Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 31, 2020, representing the official price target for U.S. Bancorp stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Bancorp is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for USB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 35.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for USB in the course of the last twelve months was 16.60.

Trading performance analysis for USB stock

U.S. Bancorp [USB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.21. With this latest performance, USB shares gained by 8.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.32 for U.S. Bancorp [USB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.49, while it was recorded at 38.54 for the last single week of trading, and 39.00 for the last 200 days.

U.S. Bancorp [USB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Bancorp [USB] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.33. U.S. Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.70.

Return on Total Capital for USB is now 7.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, U.S. Bancorp [USB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 125.80. Additionally, USB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 81.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, U.S. Bancorp [USB] managed to generate an average of $98,850 per employee.

U.S. Bancorp [USB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, U.S. Bancorp posted 0.9/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for U.S. Bancorp go to 2.03%.

An analysis of insider ownership at U.S. Bancorp [USB]

There are presently around $43,589 million, or 75.70% of USB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USB stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 131,961,832, which is approximately -0.376% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 111,111,834 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.33 billion in USB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.92 billion in USB stock with ownership of nearly 2.355% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in U.S. Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 583 institutional holders increased their position in U.S. Bancorp [NYSE:USB] by around 75,095,915 shares. Additionally, 745 investors decreased positions by around 78,774,389 shares, while 200 investors held positions by with 965,219,727 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,119,090,031 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USB stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,866,251 shares, while 115 institutional investors sold positions of 10,829,235 shares during the same period.