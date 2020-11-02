Dougherty & Company lifts Superior Drilling Products Inc. [SDPI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Superior Drilling Products Inc. [AMEX: SDPI] surged by $0.06 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $0.62 during the day while it closed the day at $0.49. The company report on October 30, 2020 that Superior Drilling Products, Inc. Provides Preliminary Revenue for Third Quarter 2020.

International preliminary revenue in the quarter grew nearly 50% over the prior-year period to approximately $0.4 million reflecting success of strategy to diversify geographically .

Sequentially, International revenue estimated to increase 29% demonstrating further market penetration in depressed market conditions.

Superior Drilling Products Inc. stock has also gained 5.59% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SDPI stock has declined by -21.70% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 19.73% and lost -39.84% year-on date.

The market cap for SDPI stock reached $10.91 million, with 25.44 million shares outstanding and 10.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 388.45K shares, SDPI reached a trading volume of 5329860 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Superior Drilling Products Inc. [SDPI]:

Dougherty & Company have made an estimate for Superior Drilling Products Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital dropped their target price from $4 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2019, representing the official price target for Superior Drilling Products Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $3, while Imperial Capital kept a Outperform rating on SDPI stock. On October 18, 2018, analysts increased their price target for SDPI shares from 3 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Superior Drilling Products Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for SDPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for SDPI in the course of the last twelve months was 4.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

SDPI stock trade performance evaluation

Superior Drilling Products Inc. [SDPI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.59. With this latest performance, SDPI shares gained by 23.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SDPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.22 for Superior Drilling Products Inc. [SDPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4147, while it was recorded at 0.4537 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5697 for the last 200 days.

Superior Drilling Products Inc. [SDPI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Superior Drilling Products Inc. [SDPI] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.18 and a Gross Margin at +38.88. Superior Drilling Products Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.93.

Return on Total Capital for SDPI is now -1.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Superior Drilling Products Inc. [SDPI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 111.94. Additionally, SDPI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Superior Drilling Products Inc. [SDPI] managed to generate an average of -$14,864 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.04.Superior Drilling Products Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Superior Drilling Products Inc. [SDPI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Superior Drilling Products Inc. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SDPI.

Superior Drilling Products Inc. [SDPI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 7.80% of SDPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SDPI stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 484,124, which is approximately 8.396% of the company’s market cap and around 58.43% of the total institutional ownership; BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 359,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.18 million in SDPI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.14 million in SDPI stock with ownership of nearly -4.446% of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in Superior Drilling Products Inc. [AMEX:SDPI] by around 51,584 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 1,423,613 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 233,044 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,708,241 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SDPI stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,083 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 1,363,616 shares during the same period.