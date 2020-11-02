Brighthouse Financial Inc. [BHF] Is Currently 4.06 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Brighthouse Financial Inc. [NASDAQ: BHF] gained 4.06% or 1.29 points to close at $33.10 with a heavy trading volume of 1329900 shares. The company report on October 14, 2020 that Brighthouse Financial Announces Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2020 Results.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (Brighthouse Financial) (Nasdaq: BHF) announced today that it plans to hold a conference call and audio webcast to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, November 6, 2020. The call will follow the issuance of the Brighthouse Financial third quarter 2020 earnings release and financial supplement on Thursday, November 5, 2020, after market close.

To listen to the audio webcast via the internet and to access the related presentation, please visit the Brighthouse Financial Investor Relations web page at http://investor.brighthousefinancial.com. To join the conference call via telephone, please dial (844) 358-9117 (+1 (209) 905-5952 from outside the U.S.) and use conference ID 3108067.

It opened the trading session at $31.54, the shares rose to $33.31 and dropped to $31.54, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BHF points out that the company has recorded 31.25% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -174.69% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 747.78K shares, BHF reached to a volume of 1329900 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Brighthouse Financial Inc. [BHF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BHF shares is $34.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BHF stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Brighthouse Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $42 to $57. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Brighthouse Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $30 to $41, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on BHF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brighthouse Financial Inc. is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 81.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for BHF in the course of the last twelve months was 1.99.

Trading performance analysis for BHF stock

Brighthouse Financial Inc. [BHF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.39. With this latest performance, BHF shares gained by 19.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.24 for Brighthouse Financial Inc. [BHF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.97, while it was recorded at 31.23 for the last single week of trading, and 30.20 for the last 200 days.

Brighthouse Financial Inc. [BHF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brighthouse Financial Inc. [BHF] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.14. Brighthouse Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.29.

Return on Total Capital for BHF is now -4.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Brighthouse Financial Inc. [BHF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.99. Additionally, BHF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brighthouse Financial Inc. [BHF] managed to generate an average of -$556,391 per employee.

Brighthouse Financial Inc. [BHF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Brighthouse Financial Inc. posted -1.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -169.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brighthouse Financial Inc. go to 40.01%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Brighthouse Financial Inc. [BHF]

There are presently around $2,672 million, or 88.70% of BHF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BHF stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 10,007,783, which is approximately -0.062% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,130,635 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $302.22 million in BHF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $275.42 million in BHF stock with ownership of nearly -14.55% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brighthouse Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 153 institutional holders increased their position in Brighthouse Financial Inc. [NASDAQ:BHF] by around 7,517,941 shares. Additionally, 194 investors decreased positions by around 13,376,116 shares, while 102 investors held positions by with 59,839,673 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 80,733,730 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BHF stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,468,883 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 3,458,214 shares during the same period.